Doral, FL, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunnie Cakes Cake Shop, the colorful sweets concept behind Miami’s Best Cupcake and South Florida’s first vegan and gluten-free bakery led by Mariana Cortez aka Mrs. Bunnie Cakes, is now open in Downtown Doral.

“Doral has officially gone vegan! We’re proud to make Downtown Doral our new home and to open during the most festive season of the year,” said Mariana Cortez, owner and founder of Bunnie Cakes Vegan Cake Shop. “Our new storefront offers all of our vegan and gluten-free delights in a custom designed colorful and happy space. We invite all those with a sweet tooth to stop by our new store and treat themselves or pick up a delectable dessert for a loved one this holiday seasonand enjoy the magical experience of our store.”

Bunnie Cakes Cake Shop in Downtown Doral offers a wide range of allergy-friendly delectable treats in its colorful, 1,730 square-foot space. The new storefront features an indoor and outdoor eating areas, separate space for baking workshops, an area for cake decorating parties, and a variety of vibrant selfie spots. The menu offers the famed Bunnie Cakes signature items including cakes, cupcakes, pie cakes, cookies and much more.

In addition to vegan and gluten-free treats, Bunnie Cakes Cake Shop offers plant-based versions of traditional meat-filled treats. As part its commitment to the health and wellbeing of its patrons, Bunnie Cakes Cake Shop is following CDC guidelines in line with the Codina Partners Cares program which focuses on implementing a series of enhanced safety and precautionary measures. Guest must always wear face coverings and maintain physical distance of at least six feet when visiting the storefront.

“The holidays are the perfect time to celebrate the opening of Bunnie Cakes in our Downtown Doral community for all to enjoy the award-winning and allergy-friendly cakes and cupcakes,” said Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners- master developers of Downtown Doral. “Their colorful storefront and fun atmosphere perfectly complement the artful activations on Main Street at Downtown Doral where all can safely enjoy dining, entertainment, and events.”

Bunnie Cakes Cake Shop at Downtown Doral is now open at 8450 NW 53rd Street, Suite H101, Doral FL 33166. The bakery is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on Bunnie Cakes Cake Shop, call 786-268-9790, follow @msbunniecakes on Instagram and visit https://www.bunniecakes.com/.

To learn more about Downtown Doral, follow on Facebook @downtowndoral and Instagram @downtowndorallife or visit www.downtowndoral.com.

About Downtown Doral

Downtown Doral is Miami’s premier town center, a vibrant community of culture and commerce, located at the heart of access to almost everywhere. Neighborhoods, offices, homes, an award-winning school, restaurants and shops that offer a new quality of life—totally walkable, connected, artfully designed, green and gracious. The 250-acre mixed-use development features The Shops at Downtown Doral- 70 trendy shops and restaurants; The Offices at Downtown Doral- a bustling business district with almost 1 million square feet of Class-A office space; and 5,000 luxurious residential units including 5350 Park condo tower and Canarias in The Residences at Downtown Doral; Downtown Doral Charter Elementary School- a top-rated bilingual charter elementary school; Downtown Doral Charter Upper School; Doral Government Center- a LEED- certified city hall; and public green spaces adorned with world-class art pieces. Learn more at www.downtowndoral.com or follow @DowntownDoral on Facebook and Twitter and @DowntownDoralLife on Instagram.

