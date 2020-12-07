Harvia Plc     Stock Exchange Release       7 December 2020 at 19:30 EET


On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date 7 December 2020  
Bourse trade BUY
Share HARVIA
Amount 8,000 shares
Average price/share 20.4683 EUR
Total Cost 163,746.40 EUR

Company now holds a total of 16,000 shares
including the shares repurchased on 7 December 2020.

On behalf of Harvia Plc

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE

Jonathan Nyberg                  Antti Väliaho


Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi

