NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Associates, LLC, a leading multi-family office, is delighted to announce that Stacy Haislip, Director and Portfolio Manager with TAG’s portfolio management team, has been named by Crain’s New York Business as one of its Notable Women in Financial Advice in 2020.



The 2020 Crain’s Notable Women in Financial Advice is the first such list it has published and Crain’s states that the women on the list “represent a cross-section of standouts in the metropolitan area.”

Ms. Haislip joined TAG in 2019 and serves on the firm’s Investment Committee.

“In just 18 months with TAG, Stacy has made her mark,” said Jonathan Bergman, President of TAG. “Her creative, thorough and diligent approach to generating investment ideas has made her a great asset to our clients, and she deserves this recognition for her commitment to unearthing value for us.”

According to the Crain’s methodology, “advisor honorees were selected based on several factors including the level of assets under management, inclusion in reputable advisor rankings and professional certifications and accomplishments.”

“This is wonderful recognition, but the credit for this goes to the entire TAG portfolio management team and the entire staff for giving us the opportunity to succeed and deliver the best returns we can for our clients,” Ms. Haislip said. “Without our collaboration, our teamwork, and our constantly challenging one another, that wouldn’t be possible.”

Ms. Haislip was also part of the TAG portfolio management team that received special 2020 recognition for investment due diligence at a family office by Family Wealth Report, an industry publication that holds annual awards for wealth management excellence.

Ms. Haislip has spent 12 years in the investment field, most recently with hedge fund D.E. Shaw and prior to that with JP Morgan. She is a founding board member of the Brooklyn Emerging Leaders Academy, an all-girls charter school in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood and is also a member of the board’s finance committee.

About TAG Associates (www.tagassoc.com)

TAG Associates was founded in 1983 to offer a more effective and personalized way to serve the family office and investment needs of wealthy individuals, families, endowments and foundations. As one of the first multi-family offices, TAG Associates pioneered the integrated, objective fiduciary model. Since that time, the firm has established itself as a leader in the wealth management business, with more than $8 billion in assets under management serving over 110 high net worth families.