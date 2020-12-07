7 December 2020, Limassol, Cyprus

Seabird Exploration Plc (The Company) announces today that Mr Rolf Jacobsen has stepped down as member of the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Jacobsen served as director of the company from 9 January 2020. The Company thanks Mr Jacobsen for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

SeaBird is a global provider of high quality marine seismic operations within the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow water 3D market The Company has a strong focus on Quality, Health, Safety and Environment, combined with cost efficient services to its customers.

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

