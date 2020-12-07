Known throughout the beauty industry for helping his megastar clients define their look Derrick Rutledge, one of the most prolific and sought-after make-up artists of his time, is launching for the first time under his brand, “PYP Perfecting Your Presence,” an assortment of limited-edition eyelashes known as the Derrick Rutledge PYP Perfecting Your Presence Collection in association with Oprah’s Favorite Things.

Known throughout the beauty industry for helping his megastar clients define their look Derrick Rutledge, one of the most prolific and sought-after make-up artists of his time, is launching for the first time under his brand, “PYP Perfecting Your Presence,” an assortment of limited-edition eyelashes known as the Derrick Rutledge PYP Perfecting Your Presence Collection in association with Oprah’s Favorite Things.

The PYP collection consists of 100% authentic mink hairs gathered during the mink’s natural shedding process and woven by hand to make his fabulous lashes; no synthetic hairs are manufactured as synthetics can cause eye and skin irritation in some individuals.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known throughout the beauty industry for helping his megastar clients define their look Derrick Rutledge, one of the most prolific and sought-after make-up artists of his time, is launching for the first time under his brand, "PYP Perfecting Your Presence," an assortment of limited-edition eyelashes known as the Derrick Rutledge PYP Perfecting Your Presence Collection in association with Oprah's Favorite Things. The PYP collection consists of 100% authentic mink hairs gathered during the mink's natural shedding process and woven by hand to make his fabulous lashes; no synthetic hairs are manufactured as synthetics can cause eye and skin irritation in some individuals.



“Our hand-woven eyelashes are genius because they are thoughtfully and meticulously layered into patterns that give the lash the slightest look of imperfection that renders more of a natural look and appearance,” said Rutledge. “Many lashes on the market are machine manufactured where each strand is calculated and predetermined. With the PYP Perfecting Your Presence Collection of lashes the strategic placement of each lash results in a beautiful, luscious 3D, and even 5D lash.”

Rutledge’s lashes also come with a thicker band to ensure better adhesion and durability. His collection consists of more than 25 different styles of lashes ranging from everyday wear to corporate and when you want to shake things up and present your inner “Shero” you won’t be disappointed with Rutledge’s most jaw-dropping (or face popping?) and sought after looks. There’s a lash for every mood and for every venue you plan to conquer.

Rutledge made a conscious decision to present his collection of eyelashes as his first product offered to the mass market for a few reasons.

“I believe that ‘perfecting a woman’s presence begins with her eyes,” Rutledge explained. “I adore a woman’s beauty and grace, and more than anything he recognizes that a woman’s power lies in how she feels about herself and how she presents herself to the world. Having worked with two of the most influential women in the world, former First Lady, Michelle Obama, and business tycoon Oprah Winfrey he observed that their power starts with eye contact. A glance. A stare. A certain gesture or nob of the head causes you to look in her direction and when you look at her dead in the eye you become enraptured. No matter what position she holds in life she’s a woman first, a powerful woman, and she owns her sexy in whatever way she chooses to convey it.”

In a fast-paced industry that relies on professionals and ubiquitous beauty tutorials to achieve the look most women desire, Rutledge opines that the quickest way for the everyday woman to elevate her look, without expert knowledge of make-up blending techniques, face symmetry, complexion, or skin type, is first and foremost through the application of a great pair of eyelashes.

“A nice pair of jeans, a crisp, white shirt along with your favorite lipstick and the right mix of sexy and femininely alluring catlike eyelashes is everything and means everything to women of all backgrounds,” he said.

If the eyes are the windows to the soul, then it’s no wonder that Rutledge has chosen these remarkable human hair eyelashes as his first market venture into the beauty industry. He effortlessly helps frame the face allowing you to evoke the colorful, imaginative, daring, and provocatively powerful images you desire as the drivers and shapers of culture and fashion.

Rutledge challenges you to be unapologetic in Perfecting Your Presence. Unleash the power, intrigue, and imagination of a new generation. To learn more and to order, please visit: https://www.perfectingyourpresence.com/ or follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/perfectingyourpresence/

