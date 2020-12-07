Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Union City at 1748 Decoto Road. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

UNION CITY, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Union City at 1748 Decoto Road. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



“After working decades in the high tech world of Silicon Valley, I wanted to be a part of something connected to technology that would add value to the community...so I decided to partner with uBreakiFix,” said Akash Sawhney, co-owner of uBreakiFix Union City. “uBreakiFix will not only bring high quality technology repair and excellent customer service to Union City, but also create local jobs and opportunities for growth. We’re happy to be open and serving our community with this valuable service.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed 10 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“We understand better than ever before that technology is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity to stay connected to life,” Sawhney said. “At uBreakiFix, we’re dedicated to serving our customers and alleviating any unnecessary stress caused by a broken or damaged device. Whether a customer needs their computer fixed for work or school, or needs help updating their smartphone device, we’re here to provide the support they need.”



uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Union City and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/unioncity. uBreakiFix Union City is located at:

uBreakiFix

1748 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA 94587

(510) 694-6550

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3dfa0b43-59fb-437d-9a7f-134acc0da03f