BURNABY, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Nurses and Nurse Practitioners of BC (NNPBC), the professional association in the province representing all four nursing designations, is proud to honour the exceptional individuals who have demonstrated excellence in nursing practice including ‘rising stars’ in the profession, lifetime achievement, research, advocacy, innovation, education and leadership at the 2020 Nursing Awards of Excellence.



“Every year, and this year in particular, it is extremely important to us to be able to recognize the work that nurses have done across all levels of the health care system. We honour those individuals and the clinic group who are receiving awards and recognize the immense contributions to health and wellness of all nurses during this Year of the Nurse & Midwife. Nurses are the backbone of our health care system and highly trusted by the public because of demonstrable leadership and commitment to high-quality patient care,” said Sherri Kensall, NNPBC Board Chair.

This is NNPBC’s third nursing awards of excellence ceremony, the first to be held virtually due to COVID-19, and remains a unique opportunity to showcase unity in the profession by ensuring that all four nursing designations in British Columbia (Licensed Practical Nurse, Nurse Practitioner, Registered Nurse and Registered Psychiatric Nurse), are recognized for their contributions to nursing and healthcare.

“The Nursing Awards of Excellence showcase the strength, depth and resiliency of our profession. NNPBC is so pleased to be able to recognize the fantastic recipients and celebrate them in an online ceremony that includes their families, friends and colleagues,” said Michael Sandler, NNPBC Executive Director.

Nursing Excellence Award winners for 2020 include:

Jacqollyne Keath, RPN- Lifetime Achievement

Nora Whyte, RN- Lifetime Achievement

NP Primary Care Clinics: Axis NP Primary Care Clinic, Health Care on Yates Primary Care Clinic, Nexus NP Primary Care Clinic- Excellence in Nursing Advocacy Lexi Grisdale, NP (Axis NP Primary Care Clinic) Simrin Sangha, NP (Axis NP Primary Care Clinic) Harvinder Sihota, NP (Axis NP Primary Care Clinic) Rebecca Ashley Arcos, NP (Health Care on Yates Primary Care Clinic) Lynn Guengerich, NP (Health Care on Yates Primary Care Clinic) Heather Gonyer, NP (Nexus NP Primary Care Clinic) Kari Yonker, NP (Nexus NP Primary Care Clinic)

Nancy Clark, RN - Excellence in Advancing Nursing Knowledge & Research

Donna Kurtz, RN- Excellence in Advancing Nursing Knowledge & Research

Katrina M. Plamondon, RN- Excellence in Advancing Nursing Knowledge & Research

Dennis Jasper, RN- Excellence in Nursing Education

Lorelei Newton, RN- Excellence in Nursing Education

Fiona Hutchison, NP- Excellence in Nursing Leadership

Isabel Diogo, RN- Excellence in Nursing Practice

Doreen Landry, RN- Excellence in Nursing Practice

Adrienne Walther Rogers, LPN- Excellence in Nursing Practice

Angela Wignall, RN- Innovation in Nursing

Alayna Payne, RN - Rising Star



NNPBC represents all four of B.C.’s nursing designations and serves as the voice for professional practice, advocacy and leadership.

