MIAMI, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumu , creators of the Continuous Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model, today announced that it has formed its inaugural Board of Advisors to help guide the company through its next stage of rapid growth. Lumu has witnessed significant momentum over its first year in business as the company launched its flagship solution at the RSA Conference, signed up more than 1,000 customers over the course of 2020, analyzed more than 55 billion network metadata records, and detected 11 million adversarial contacts.



The company has enlisted established leaders from security and software industries to serve in an advisory capacity on market growth, partnerships and alliances, as well as technical aspects of the Lumu offering. New members of the Lumu Advisory Board include:

Lane Bess: Lane Bess is Principal and Founder of Bess Ventures and Advisory. Before this, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Zscaler Inc. [ NASDAQ: ZS ], an innovator and leader in Cloud-based Internet security services. He has spent over 30 years as an operational executive and has successfully launched start-ups and grown medium-sized businesses to large scale. Between 2008 and 2011, Lane was CEO of Palo Alto Networks where he led the late fundraising and scaled the company from its early go-to-market, to a revenue run rate exceeding $200 million on the path to its IPO. Prior to Palo Alto Networks, he served as the EVP of Worldwide Sales and General Manager of publicly traded Trend Micro Inc., growing worldwide revenues to over $1 billion annually.

Jose Segrera: Jose Segrera is a seasoned technology executive who spent the past 25 years building and advising technology organizations in high growth business situations. Jose served as CFO for 11 years at Terremark Worldwide, a provider of data center and cloud services to the Global 1000 and government entities, which resulted in its 2011 sale to Verizon for $2B. From 2012 to 2014 he served on the board of directors of Prolexic Technologies, a leader in DDOS mitigation solutions, which was acquired in 2014 by Akamai. Jose is currently a Partner & Co-founder of Segrera Associates, a Miami-based professional recruiting and staffing firm and an active advisor to other technology organizations.

Ken Walters: With over 30 years of experience in the software applications market, Ken has a successful track record of global leadership, acquisitions, growth and operational excellence. Prior to his retirement in 2010, he was president and COO at Infor, one of the largest privately held software companies in the enterprise software market. During his tenure, Infor grew from $40 Million in revenue in 2002 to $2.1 Billion in 2010 and was acquired by Koch Industries, Inc. in April of 2020. Preceding Infor, Ken served as COO of Internet Security Systems, President of Impact Innovations Group and Managing Partner at Coopers & Lybrand. Since 2010, Ken has served as a board director and advisor for several successful SaaS software companies including Easy Solutions, QASymphony, Insite Software, Prevalent, Daxko and LogFire. He currently serves on the board of Stratasan, Blue Ridge Software, Kobiton, and Izenda.

“Despite the uncertainty of the current business environment, we have seen strong and sustained interest in our offering as security leaders across industries are under tremendous pressure to identify confirmed instances of compromise as quickly as possible,” said Ricardo Villadiego, CEO and founder of Lumu. “We count ourselves incredibly fortunate to have assembled such a high caliber team of experienced advisors whose strategic guidance will be an invaluable asset as we build the next great cybersecurity company."

About Lumu

