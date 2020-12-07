SEATTLE, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum Group, the leading M&A advisory firm for software and related technology companies, today announces that its client, Big Blue Bubble, has been acquired by EG7 Group. Big Blue Bubble is a gaming industry mainstay releasing more than 100 titles: its own IP as well as in partnership with world-class brands such as Disney, DreamWorks, Scholastic and Nickelodeon.



"We are pleased to have advised Big Blue Bubble on their acquisition," said David Levine, Corum Group Senior Vice President, who led the deal. "We look forward to watching as Big Blue Bubble's expertise in mobile and casual gaming combined with EG7's strengths with publishing, marketing, and development propel the companies to the next level."



About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over $10B in software M&A transactions over the last 36 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. Corum is the leading tech M&A educator worldwide with its popular conferences and publishes the most widely distributed software M&A research. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com .

About Big Blue Bubble

Big Blue Bubble is an established video game developer with over 15 years of experience creating fun, innovative, and accessible titles. With more than 100 games to date, Big Blue Bubble maintains a proven track record of being the first to market with a variety of innovations in technology and game design, establishing the company as a long-standing industry veteran. Big Blue Bubble's commitment to producing fun, engaging games has earned the studio recognition from prestigious organizations around the world, such as Deloitte and BAFTA. Big Blue Bubble continues to produce award-winning titles that stand the test of time, including their top-grossing flagship franchise, My Singing Monsters.

ABOUT EG7

EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets, publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming market. The company employs 180+ game developers and develops its own original IP:s, as well as act as consultants to other publishers around the world through its game development divisions Toadman Studios, Big Blue Bubble and Antimatter Games. In addition, the Group's marketing department Petrol has contributed to the release of 1,500+ titles, of which many are world famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage. The Group's publishing and distribution department Sold Out holds expertise in both physical and digital publishing and has previously worked with Team 17, Rebellion and Frontier Developments. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm with approximately 280 employees in 8 offices worldwide.