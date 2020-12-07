SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, announced that Dan Jedda has joined the company, reporting to Katrina Lake. Jedda will be appointed CFO effective December 9, 2020.



Dan Jedda joins the company from Amazon where he was Vice President and CFO for Digital Video (including Amazon Studios), Digital Music, and the Advertising and Corporate Development organizations. During his 15-year career at Amazon, Jedda enabled explosive growth in these businesses and was with many of them since their inception. He has deep experience identifying and investing in market-defining consumer experiences.

“I’m excited to welcome Dan Jedda to our team,” said Stitch Fix founder and CEO Katrina Lake. “Dan brings extensive experience funding and scaling some of the most innovative businesses at Amazon. Dan will play a critical role in helping us expand our personalization platform to deliver the most relevant, resonant and delightful shopping experiences to consumers everywhere. His insight, energy and vision will be a great asset to our business as we move into the next stage of Stitch Fix’s growth.”

At Stitch Fix, Jedda will lead the Finance team, as well as being deeply involved in expanding the growth opportunities ahead for the business, partnering closely with the rest of the leadership team as Stitch Fix evolves its model to serve more customer needs.

Jedda said, “I am thrilled to be joining Stitch Fix at such an exciting time, when unprecedented consumer shifts to shopping online present such a significant opportunity for the business. I look forward to working with such an innovative company as it serves more consumers in highly personalized, relevant and convenient ways. I can’t wait to join Katrina and the leadership team.”

About Stitch Fix, Inc.

Stitch Fix is an online personal styling service that is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since then, we’ve helped millions of women, men, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized selections of apparel, shoes, and accessories, curated by Stitch Fix stylists and algorithms. For more information about Stitch Fix, please visit https://www.stitchfix.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

