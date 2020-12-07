DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Brunei Airlines and electric taxi pioneer WheelTug plc have reached an agreement reserving nine production slots for the Airbus A320 fleet operated by Royal Brunei.



WheelTug’s revolutionary system employs high-torque motors installed in the nose wheels of the aircraft. The system gives pilots greater control of the aircraft when performing ground operations. Pushback tugs will not be required to back up from gates, and aircraft will not generate dangerous jet blast in high-traffic terminal areas. By choosing WheelTug electric taxi systems, Royal Brunei will make its ground operations more efficient, faster, safer, and greener.

"We are pleased to conclude this agreement following our recent successful TestDrive demonstration,” said WheelTug CEO Isaiah Cox. “With WheelTug, Royal Brunei will reduce time and expenses - not just at its hub in Bandar Seri Begawan, but all destinations as well."

“At Royal Brunei, we are constantly looking for better ways to increase the efficiency and safety of our operations – whilst also looking into ways to lessen the environmental impact commonly associated with the aviation industry. Thus, we are very excited on the potential retrofitting of our A320 aircraft with the WheelTug product” said Mr. Kamal Ariffin Dato Paduka Hj Abd Rahman, Royal Brunei COO.

About WheelTug plc

Based in the Isle of Man, WheelTug plc is developing the WheelTug aircraft electric drive system. More than 25 airlines representing 2000+ aircraft have reserved slots for WheelTug systems. www.wheeltug.com. Forward-looking statement: http://www.wheeltug.gi/fls.shtml

About Royal Brunei Airlines

Royal Brunei currently operates a fleet of fourteen aircraft comprising five Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft together with seven Airbus A320NEO aircraft and two Airbus A320 CEO Aircraft. In 2018, RB received the APEX Official Airline Ratings™ Four-Star Award and as winners of TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Economy Class – Asia and Travellers' Choice Regional Airlines – Asia. In 2019, RB moved up twelve places to number 66 in the top 100 airlines in the world and was awarded the Skytrax 4 Star Airline Rating and APEX Official Airline Ratings Five-Star Major Regional Airline Award. www.flyrb.com

