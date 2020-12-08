NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (“Minerva” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NERV). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Minerva and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On December 1, 2020, Minerva issued a press release announcing the Company’s receipt of “official meeting minutes from the November 10, 2020 Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the development of roluperidone for treatment of negative symptoms in schizophrenia.” With respect to the FDA’s view of the product’s data package and readiness to support a New Drug Application submission, Minerva advised investors that the FDA regards the Phase 2b study as “problematic” since it did not use the commercial formulation and was conducted solely outside of the U.S., and further commented that the Phase 3 trial was not capable of showing effectiveness since neither dose tested adequately separated from placebo at week 12 in the intent-to-treat population, adding that the filing of a marketing application based on these studies would be “highly unlikely” to be accepted. On this news, Minerva’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 1, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com .