65 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on home and garden products B2C e-commerce market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in smartphone and internet penetration and availability of easy payment options on e-commerce platform. In addition, increase in smartphone and internet penetration is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Home dÃ©cor

• Home improvement products

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the unproblematic return policy, product comparison, and cash on delivery as one of the prime reasons driving the home and garden products B2C e-commerce market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our home and garden products B2C e-commerce market covers the following areas:

• Home and garden products B2C e-commerce market sizing

• Home and garden products B2C e-commerce market forecast

• Home and garden products B2C e-commerce market industry analysis





