Dublin, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market: Focus on Product Type, Sample Type, Workflow, Application, End User, Region and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher's healthcare experts have found the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market to be one of the most rapidly evolving markets, which is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 23.20% during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The market is driven by certain factors, which include the increasing prevalence of various types of genetic disorders, such as cancer, neurological disorder, and rare diseases, inciting the development of high-resolution multiplex assays and instruments, technological advancements in sequencing technologies, and significant research funding in the field of spatial-based technology for executing R&D exercises.

The market is favored by the development of spatial profiling-based solutions for visualization and analysis of tissue microenvironment, tumor biology, and tissue biomarker. The gradual increase in the prevalence of neurological disorders and rare diseases globally has furthered the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market.

Furthermore, several contract research organizations are focusing on the development of spatial profiling-based services, which enables simultaneous in-situ spatial analysis of multiple biomarkers proteins or more than a hundred mRNAs from single formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue or frozen tissue section.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, sample type, workflow, application, end users, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the application of precision medicine on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the development of high-resolution multiplex diagnostics providing information on cellular interaction and tissue heterogeneity to understand disease biology and pathology. Due to technologically advanced solutions and intense market penetration, BioTechne Corporation has been a pioneer in this field and has been a significant competitor in this market.

Other key players in the market are NanoString Technologies, Inc., S2 Genomics, Inc., Flagship Biosciences, Inc., Akoya Biosciences, Inc. RareCyte, Inc., IONpath, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, 10x Genomics, Inc., Visikol, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, and BioSpyder Technologies.

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of spatial genomics and transcriptomics market due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and availability of state-of-the-art research laboratories and institutions in the region. Apart from this, the Europe region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.54% during the forecast period 2020-2030.

The market utilizes several technologies, such as barcoding, sequencing, mass cytometry, and microscopy, for the development of instruments and assay for spatial profiling of tissue section to gain an understanding of tissue microenvironment. Each solution offered by the leading players is the combination of next-generation omics tools for application in several clinical areas, such as oncology, neurology, immunology, and pathology.

Market Report Coverage - Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics

Market Segmentation

Product Type - Kits and Assays, Instruments, Software, and Services

Sample Type - Fresh Frozen Tissues, Fixed Frozen Tissues, Fixed-Formalin Paraffin Embedded Tissues, and Cultured Cells

Workflow - Spatial Imaging, Spatial Analysis, and Spatial Sequencing

Application- Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Translational Research, Single-Cell Analysis, Cell Biology and Others

End User -Academic and Research Institutions, Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Other End Users

Regional Segmentation

North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, Singapore, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-the-Latin America

Rest-of-the-World

Growth Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Various Types of Genetic Disorders Globally

Technological Advancements in Sequencing Technologies

Increasing Research Funding in the Field of Spatial Transcriptomics

Market Challenges

High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach

Lack of Tools for Computational Analysis

Market Opportunities

Opportunity (by Product)

Opportunity (by Technology)

Expansion into New Research Application such as Spatial Metagenomics

Expansion into Emerging Markets

Key Companies Profiled

NanoString Technologies, Inc., S2 Genomics, Inc., Flagship Biosciences, Inc., Akoya Biosciences, Inc. RareCyte, Inc., IONpath, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, 10x Genomics, Inc., Visikol, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, and BioSpyder Technologies

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market?

What is the potential impact of biotechnological advancement in the diagnostic industry among the end users, such as researchers, pathologists, and laboratory technicians?

What is the current market demand along with future expected demand for the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market?

How have spatial profiling helped cellular imaging and visualization to become a prominent tool for diagnostics in various clinical applications?

What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030 based on each segment?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

Which emerging companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and what are their key strategies for sustainable growth in the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition

1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion

1.2 Scope of Work

1.3 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Data Sources

2.2 Secondary Data Sources

2.3 Market Estimation Model

2.4 Criteria for Company Profiling

3 Market Overview

3.1 Spatial Biology: A Next-Generation Tissue Exploration Technology

3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Spatial Omics Technology

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Impact Analysis

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Various Types of Genetic Disorders, Globally

4.3.2 Technological Advancements in Sequencing Technologies

4.3.3 Increasing Research Funding in the Field of Spatial Transcriptomics

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach

4.4.2 Lack of Tools for Computational Analysis

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.5.1 Opportunity (by Product)

4.5.1.1 Services

4.5.2 Opportunity (by Technology)

4.5.2.1 FISSEQ

4.6 Expansion into New Research Application such as Spatial Metagenomics

4.7 Expansion into Emerging Markets

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Key Strategies and Development

5.1.1 Product Launch and Upgradations

5.1.2 Synergistic Activities

5.1.3 Funding and Expansion

5.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

6 Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market (by Sample Type)

6.1 Fresh Frozen Tissues

6.2 Fixed Frozen Tissues

6.3 Formalin Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) tissues

6.4 Cultured Cells

7 Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market (by Product Type)

7.1 Kits and Assays

7.1.1 Sample Preparation Kits

7.1.2 Sample Enrichment Kits

7.2 Instrument

7.2.1 Slide Scanner

7.2.2 Microscopy

7.2.3 Mass Cytometry

7.3 Software

7.4 Services

8 Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market (by Workflow)

8.1 Spatial Imaging

8.1.1 Laser Capture Microdissection (LCM)

8.1.2 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

8.1.3 Fluorescent In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

8.1.4 Microscopy

8.1.5 Barcodes

8.1.6 Other

8.2 Spatial Sequencing

8.2.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

8.2.2 In-Vivo Transcription

8.2.3 Fluorescent In-Situ Sequencing (FISSEQ)

8.2.4 Microtomy Sequencing

8.2.5 Other

8.3 Spatial Analysis

8.3.1 Data Visualization Tools

8.3.2 Data Analysis Tools

9 Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market (by Application)

9.1 Diagnostics

9.1.1 Cancer Diagnostics

9.1.2 Neurology Diagnostics

9.1.3 Immunology Diagnostics

9.1.4 Other Diagnostics

9.2 Translation Research

9.3 Drug Discovery and Development

9.4 Single Cell Analysis

9.5 Cell Biology

9.6 Other

10 Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market (by End User)

10.1 Academic and Research Institutions

10.2 Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

10.3 Contract Research Organization

10.4 Other End Users

11 Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market (by Region)

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 France

11.3.3 U.K.

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest-of-Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 Australia

11.4.4 India

11.4.5 Singapore

11.4.6 Rest-of-APAC

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.3 Rest-of-Latin America

11.6 Rest-of-the-World

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Fluidigm Corporation

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Role of Fluidigm Corporation in Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market

12.1.3 Financials

12.1.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2 10x Genomics, Inc.

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Role of 10x Genomics, Inc. in Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market

12.2.3 Financials

12.2.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3 NanoString Technologies, Inc.

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Role of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market

12.3.3 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

12.3.4 SWOT Analysis

12.4 Bio-Techne Corporation

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Role of Bio-Techne Corporation in Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market

12.4.3 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

12.4.4 SWOT Analysis

12.5 Flagship Biosciences, Inc.

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Role of Flagship Biosciences, Inc. in Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market

12.5.3 SWOT Analysis

12.6 Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Role of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. in Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market

12.6.3 SWOT Analysis

12.7 BioSpyder Technologies

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Role of BioSpyder Technologies in Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market

12.7.3 SWOT Analysis

12.8 S2 Genomics, Inc.

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Role of S2 Genomics, Inc. in Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market

12.8.3 SWOT Analysis

12.9 IONpath, Inc.

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Role of IONpath, Inc. in Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market

12.9.3 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Miltenyi Biotec

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Role of Miltenyi Biotec in Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market

12.10.3 SWOT Analysis

12.11 RareCyte, Inc.

12.11.1 Company Overview

12.11.2 Role of RareCyte, Inc. in Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market

12.11.3 SWOT Analysis

12.12 Visikol, Inc.

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Role of Visikol, Inc. in Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market

12.12.3 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjx9fy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900