CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, today announced that 51 percent more people donated through its platform from January though October 2020, giving 41 percent more dollars per donation, and culminating in an average of $64 per donation compared to $46 the year prior. In the first ten months of 2020, employees and customers of Benevity’s corporate clients donated $500 million of their own funds through Benevity — a 76 percent increase over last year — indicating an increasing desire from more people to take personal action to support critical societal issues.
Corporate matching campaigns in support of the COVID-19 pandemic and protests against racial injustice drove spikes in donations, with average total donation amounts rising by 150 percent in April and 215 percent in June. Benevity expects a record year for giving in 2020 as the last two months of the year (sometimes known as ‘giving season’) typically account for a large percentage of annual donations with both nonprofits and companies running seasonal giving campaigns for the holidays.
Diving deeper into a year-over-year data comparison from January 1 though October 31, Benevity found:
While big, global issues dominated the first part of 2020, the end of the year is when people spend more time in their communities supporting local causes like shelters, food banks, religious organizations and other critical human services. This year, many companies are foregoing holiday parties and gifts, and instead providing employees, vendors, customers and suppliers with charitable gift cards or donation matching dollars that they can give to any cause they feel passionate about, or are making grants with the savings from in-person events.
“Our hope is that while people continue to create positive change around some of the global and systemic societal issues, they will also remember that their local communities need more help than ever, especially as COVID has exacerbated many existing needs, such as for food security, education, employment, and both physical and mental health,” said Bryan de Lottinville, Benevity Founder and CEO. “And if helping strengthen your community isn’t enough, neuroscience suggests that you should be giving back what you can at this time of year for your own good. 2020 has put a strain on virtually everyone and the fact is that kindness releases hormones like oxytocin and serotonin that improve our mood, sense of connectedness and overall wellbeing. We could all use more of that this year.”
“The holiday season is a particularly tough time, in a number of ways, for those who are less fortunate,” said LaNelia Ramette, Touched by Suicide North Texas President. “Often times, we engage with individuals during our monthly support groups who have reached a point of desperation. By offering these people help, love, hope and support, we are making a real difference that has potential to save lives. Our small nonprofit has been able to richly enhance these programs thanks to donations provided through Benevity. We’re deeply grateful to those who continue to provide their support. They are having a positive and profound impact on people they will never meet or know.”
To keep the momentum going into the holiday season, Benevity is launching the “Dear 2020 Challenge” on December 1, GivingTuesday. This campaign encourages corporations, employees, consumers and nonprofits to complete and share acts of goodness that they have undertaken this year as a celebration of collective strength, creativity and resilience in the face of an extraordinarily challenging time.
About Benevity
Benevity, a certified B Corporation, is the leader in global corporate purpose software, providing the only integrated suite of community investment and employee, customer and nonprofit engagement solutions. A finalist in Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards, many iconic brands rely on Benevity’s cloud solutions to power their purpose in ways that better attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce, embed social action into their customer experiences and positively impact their communities. With software that is available in 20 languages, Benevity has processed more than 5 billion dollars in donations and 32 million hours of volunteering time, 210,000 positive actions and awarded one million grants to 251,000 nonprofits worldwide.
Media Contact
Amanda Orr
Kickstart for Benevity
1.323.601.5734
press@benevity.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8efb647a-b913-477b-8d9c-8aeede78e679.
Benevity
Calgary, Alberta, CANADA
Benevity Data Shows That More People Gave More Money to Nonprofits in 2020 Than They Did Last Year
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Benevity-2190x600.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: