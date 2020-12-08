NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- o2kl is proud to announce that it has been honored with 12 awards at the 2020 International MarCom Awards competition. The three Platinum MarCom awards, five Gold MarCom awards and four honorable mentions were awarded to the agency for excellence in strategic and digital marketing, as well as content creation across video, social and print. They add to o2kl’s 11 dotCOMM awards for AARP Healthy Living and three Telly Awards for Anthem Medicare this year.
o2kl was awarded with MarCom’s highest honor — a Platinum Award — for three separate campaigns:
o2kl’s Gold Awards include:
The agency also received honorable mentions for:
The MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communications professionals, both corporate and agency. The 2020 competition received more than 6,000 entries from the U.S. and dozens of other countries that were judged by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals (AMCP).
About o2kl
o2kl is a full-service creative and strategic marketing and advertising agency based in Manhattan. Established in 2004, the agency’s objective has always been to over-deliver both in its product and service. For more information about o2kl, visit www.o2kl.com.
Contact:
Tracey Owens
President
917.756.3131
towens@o2kl.com
Jim Lurie
Partner
917.543.2896
jlurie@o2kl.com
o2kl
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
