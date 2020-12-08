BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of small molecule drugs that selectively control mRNA translation, today announced the company will be both presenting and participating in multiple expert sessions during the 3rd Annual RNA-Targeted Drug Discovery Conference, between Dec. 8-10, 2020.



During the virtual meeting, Yochi Slonim, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anima Biotech, will be giving a company presentation during the meeting and will also serve on an expert panel. Concurrently, Iris Alroy, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Development at the company, will serve on an expert Q&A panel.

Details regarding each session are as follows:

Event Title: Translation Control Therapeutics: Discovery of Selective mRNA Translation Modulators

Presenter: Yochi Slonim

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

Time: 9:40 a.m. ET

Event Title: Live Panel Q&A – Ask the Speakers Your Burning Questions

Presenter: Dr. Iris Alroy

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Event Title: From Theory to Reality: How to Target RNA Biology With Small Molecule Approaches

Presenter: Yochi Slonim

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

Historically, the development of highly selective, small molecules targeting RNA biology has often been considered an insurmountable challenge. During the RNA-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit, experts will have an opportunity to promote recent progress and scientific breakthroughs in understanding the fundamental biology and function of RNA, which may ultimately lead to the development of more highly selective drugs for a variety of diseases.



About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is pioneering Translation Control Therapeutics, a novel approach for the discovery of small molecules that selectively control mRNA translation as a new strategy against undruggable proteins. With our proprietary technology that emits light pulses from ribosomes, we identify drug candidates that selectively decrease or increase the translation of proteins and elucidate their mechanism of action in a new target space. Our pipeline includes programs in Fibrosis (tissue selective Collagen I translation inhibitors), Oncology (cMyc translation inhibitors), RSV (viral translation inhibitors), Huntington's disease (selective inhibition of the mutant mHTT) and our $1B partnership with Lilly around several Neuroscience targets. Our science was further validated with seven patents, 15 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations. To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com

