BOSTON, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a private drug discovery and development company focused on brain diseases, today announced the appointment of David Lubner, a senior finance executive with more than 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry, to Cerevance’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Lubner most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Ra Pharma, which was acquired by UCB in April of this year. Before joining Ra Pharma, he served as a member of the senior management team of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and PharMetrics Inc., a leading patient-based pharmacy and medical claims data informatics company, and at ProScript, where Velcade® (bortezomib), a therapy widely used for the treatment of multiple myeloma, was discovered.

Mr. Lubner currently serves on the Board of Directors of Dyne Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DYN), a company developing life-transforming therapies for patients with serious muscle diseases, Therapeutics Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: RACA), a blank check company focused on the healthcare industry sponsored by RA Capital and several other private biotechnology companies. He previously served on the Board of Directors of Nightstar Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: NITE), a company focused on the development of one-time retinal gene therapies for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases, which was acquired by Biogen in June 2019. Mr. Lubner is a Certified Public Accountant. He received his B.S. in business administration from Northeastern University and an M.S. in taxation from Bentley University.

“David’s expertise across a wide range of financial, operational and corporate strategic areas, in both senior management and Board roles, will be a valuable complement to Cerevance’s Board,” said Brad Margus, chief executive officer, co-founder and board member of Cerevance. “We’re thrilled to gain his counsel as our company’s powerful target discovery platform and rapidly expanding therapeutic pipeline open new opportunities with partners and in the capital markets.”

Mr. Lubner, stated, “I am pleased to be joining Cerevance’s Board as the company works to advance novel treatments for a range of neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases for which effective treatments are desperately needed. The company has assembled a strong team of managers, advisors and investors, and I look forward to contributing my expertise as we explore and execute on strategic opportunities.”

Cerevance, a private, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on brain diseases, is applying a new technology, called NETSseq, to reveal transcriptional and epigenetic differences between specific cell types in mature human brains. NETSseq profiles neuronal and glial cell populations at depths not possible with other approaches, generating unprecedented data sets and insights. The company has thus far partnered with 19 brain banks around the world to assemble a growing collection of more than 8,000 clinically annotated, human brain tissue samples from healthy and diseased donors spanning nine decades in age. By applying NETSseq to specific cell types critical to circuits disrupted by disease and comparing vulnerable and resilient cell populations, Cerevance’s scientists have begun identifying targets and advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics that modulate them for CNS diseases.

