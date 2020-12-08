JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) improved to the highest possible A rating for leadership in corporate sustainability by CDP, an independent, global non-governmental organization dedicated to advancing sustainable business practices. CSX was the top U.S.-based class I railroad in this year’s ranking.



For the eighth consecutive year, CSX achieved “Leadership” status in CDP’s prestigious annual rankings, which scored 5,800 companies’ efforts to address climate change. This year, CSX improved to the “A List” rating for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and help increase corporate transparency. This ranking places CSX in the top 5% of survey respondents globally.

“CSX is proud to be recognized by CDP for our sustainable business practices,” said Nathan Goldman, executive vice president and chief legal officer. “In addition to contributing to greenhouse gas reductions and addressing climate change, CSX’s commitment to advance environmental sustainability supports our company’s business strategy.”

CDP is a global non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 9,600 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2020. This is in addition to the hundreds of cities, states and regions who have disclosed, making CDP’s platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency.

To learn more about sustainability at CSX, view the company’s most recent Environmental, Social and Governance Report at www.csx.com/esg.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

