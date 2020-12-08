New York, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Fluids Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05566293/?utm_source=GNW

The specialty fluids market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing chemical industry in APAC and innovations in aerosols. In addition, the growing chemical industry in APAC is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The specialty fluids market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The specialty fluids market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Aerosols

• Precision cleaning

• Coolants

• Carrier fluids

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies rapid industrialization around the globe as one of the prime reasons driving the specialty fluids market growth during the next few years.



The specialty fluids market covers the following areas:

• Specialty fluids market sizing

• Specialty fluids market forecast

• Specialty fluids market industry analysis





