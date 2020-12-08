Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Video Surveillance Market is presumed to attain a valuation of USD 86.53 billion by 2027, according to the latest analysis of Emergen Research. The major elements bolstering the market growth are the surging deployment of video surveillance systems in commercial infrastructure, public places, and residential and private buildings due to their increased efficiency and convenience in real-time monitoring and a reduction in associated crimes.

Installation of video surveillance systems has become mandatory in commercial infrastructure due to its enhanced convenience, thereby increasing employee productivity, reduction in capital expenditure due to one-time investment, decreased chances of theft, and the resilient coverage for employee safety and instant reaction with real-time surveillance of the surroundings.

The global video surveillance market’s competitive landscape is highly fragmented and is expected to become intense over the projected timeline due to the emergence of numerous start-ups and large enterprises. The increasing advancements in the technologies, expanding portfolio, and the increasing number of strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions are anticipated to create profitable opportunities for the established and emerging players.

Key Highlights from the Report:

The commercial sub-segment is anticipated to show lucrative growth throughout the forecast timeline owing to the augmented incorporation of the high-tech video surveillance systems in the commercial buildings. The increasing development of commercial infrastructure has bolstered the industry’s expansion in the region. The segment is estimated to expand at a 12.2% CAGR during the projected timeline.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the projected timeline due to the soaring adoption of Internet Protocol (IP) Video Surveillance Systems and the augmenting concerns surrounding citizens’ security. The rising disposable income and the growing economy is further fueling the market growth.

The prominent companies operating in the industry are Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, Nice Systems, VIVOTEK, NEC, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies, Axis Communications, CP Plus, and Hanwha Techwin, among others.

Honeywell International, Inc., in July 2020, unveiled 30 Series IP Cameras, which offer enhanced picture quality independent of extra storage capacity. The cameras are designed and developed per the U.S. government procurement standards established under the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for the fiscal year 2019.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segregated the Global Surveillance Market based on end-use vertical, component, customer type, technology, and region:

End-Use Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Public Facility

Military and Defense

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Hardware Camera Storage Monitor Accessories

Software Video Management Software Video Analytics

Services Video Surveillance-as-a-Service Installation, Maintenance, and Demo Services



Customer Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion, 2017-2027)

B2C

B2B

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion, 2017-2027)

IP Video Surveillance System

Hybrid Surveillance System

Analog Video Surveillance System

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



