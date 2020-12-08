Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Light Weapons Market is estimated to be valued at USD 17.39 billion by 2027, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. The rising adoption of light weapons in the military taskforces, increasing incidences of terrorist attacks, rising domestic violence cases, the increasing attraction of anti-aircraft and anti-submarine missiles, and mobile rocket launchers, among others, are significantly bolstering the market expansion.
Rising conflicts across borders, the expansion of armed forces, new special task forces, and uncertain warfare are further fueling the market growth. The reduction in costs associated with the manufacturing of guns, the growing focus on smart guns, and the rising application of polymers in the defense industry are further anticipated to break the ground for the market growth throughout the forecast period.
The global market scenario of light weapons is anticipated to become highly competitive and fragmented over the forecast timeframe owing to the emergence of numerous small, medium, and large enterprises. The accelerated technological development and an enormous product portfolio are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for established and emerging players.
Key Findings from the Report:
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Light Weapons Market based on type, end-user, material used, technology, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume; Thousand Units, 2017-2027)
End-User Outlook ((Revenue: USD Billion, Volume: Thousand Units, 2017-2027)
Material Used Outlook ((Revenue: USD Billion, Volume: Thousand Units, 2017-2027)
Technology Outlook ((Revenue: USD Billion, Volume: Thousand Units, 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook ((Revenue: USD Billion, Volume: Thousand Units, 2017-2027)
