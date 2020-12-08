Dublin, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 'Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the HCV, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the HCV market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



The HCV market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, HCV market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted HCV market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current HCV treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Diagnosis



HCV is diagnosed based on the patient's medical history, a physical exam, and blood tests. If a viral infection is confirmed, doctors may suggest additional tests to check the condition of the liver.



Initial testing for the diagnosis of hepatitis C infection uses serologic assays that detect human antibodies generated as a response to HCV infection. Blood tests for HCV include screening tests for antibodies to the HCV virus, HCV RNA test, Genotype test, etc.



In Chronic HCV, doctors may recommend additional tests to find out how much liver damage the patient has, or to rule out other causes of liver disease. These tests may include blood tests, Imaging Tests (Transient elastography, Ultrasound, MRI, and CT Scan), and Liver function Tests (ALT, AST, ALP, and total bilirubin). If the liver is damaged due to inflammation, enzymes pass out of the liver into the bloodstream, making ALT and AST levels higher than normal. The doctor may also recommend a liver biopsy if blood tests or imaging studies suggest the patient might have a liver problem. A biopsy can determine the extent of scarring, or fibrosis, in a liver affected by viral hepatitis



Hepatitis C Virus Treatment



New infection with HCV does not always require treatment, as the immune response in some people will clear the infection. However, when HCV infection becomes chronic, treatment is necessary.



The goal of hepatitis C treatment is a cure. HCV can be treated with antiviral medicines that attack the virus and can cure the disease in most cases. Several newer medicines, called direct-acting antiviral medicines, have also been approved to treat HCV. The four classes of DAAs, include NS5B nucleotide inhibitors, NS5B non-nucleoside inhibitors, NS5A replication complex inhibitors, and NS3/4A protease inhibitors (PI).



Harvoni (ledipasvir/sofosbuvir), Viekira Pak (ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir tablets; dasabuvir tablets), and Zepatier (elbasvir/grazoprevir) are the DAAs approved for different genotypes of HCV.



Pan genotypic treatments are drugs suitable for all genotypes of HCV. These drugs may simplify treatment by removing the need for genotype testing. Pan-genotypic regimens are recommended as first-line treatment for people with chronic hepatitis C infection. These include Epclusa (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir), Mavyret (glecaprevir and pibrentasvir), and Vosevi (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilapresvir).



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of HCV, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the HCV epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for HCV is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of the HCV market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global HCV market.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the HCV market is set to change due to declining patient populations due to high DAA cure rates, lower average net selling price due to payers pressure; which would compress the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence HCV R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for HCV.

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for HCV.

The in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends, and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Reasons to Buy

The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the HCV market.

To understand the future market competition in the HCV market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for HCV in the US, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for the HCV market.

To understand the future market competition in the HCV market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of the Hepatitis C Virus (HCV)



3. SWOT Analysis of Hepatitis C Virus (HCV)



4. Hepatitis C Virus (HCV): Market Share (%) Distribution Overview at a Glance: By Country



5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology



6. Hepatitis C Virus (HCV): Disease Background and Overview

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Signs and Symptoms of HCV

6.1.2. Risk Factors and Causes of HCV

6.1.3. Pathophysiology of HCV

6.1.4. Complications of HCV Infection



7. Diagnosis of Hepatitis C Infection

7.1. Screening for HCV infection

7.2. HCV RNA Testing

7.3. HCV Genotype Testing

7.4. HCV Resistance Testing (RAV testing)

7.5. Tests to Diagnose HCV

7.5.1. Medical History and Physical exam

7.5.2. Imaging Tests

7.5.3. Liver Biopsy

7.6. The differential diagnosis for Hepatitis C



8. Prevention of HCV



9. Diagnostic Guidelines of HCV

9.1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Recommendations for Hepatitis C screening among Adults in the United States

9.2. US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) Recommendations for the screening of HCV infection in Adolescents and Adults

9.3. American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Diagnostic Guidelines

9.4. World Health Organization (WHO) Diagnostic Guidelines

9.5. EASL recommendations on treatment of hepatitis C 2020



10. Epidemiology and Patient Population

10.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

10.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM



11. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

11.1. Total Prevalent Cases of HCV in the 7MM

11.2. Total Diagnosed cases of HCV in the 7MM

11.3. Gender-specific cases of HCV in the 7MM

11.4. Age-specific Diagnosed Cases of HCV in the 7MM

11.5. Genotype-specific Diagnosed Cases of HCV in the 7MM

11.6. Diagnosed Cases of HCV by Impact on Liver in the 7MM

11.7. Treated cases of HCV in the 7MM



12. The United States Epidemiology

12.1. Total Prevalent Cases of HCV in the United States

12.2. Total Diagnosed cases of HCV in the United States

12.3. Gender-specific cases of HCV in the United States

12.4. Age-specific Diagnosed Cases of HCV in the United States

12.5. Genotype-specific Diagnosed Cases of HCV in the United States

12.6. Diagnosed Cases of HCV by Impact on Liver in the United States

12.7. Treated cases of HCV in the United States



13. EU-5 Epidemiology

13.1. Germany

13.2. France

13.3. Italy

13.4. Spain

13.5. The United Kingdom



14. Japan Epidemiology

14.1. Total Prevalent Cases of HCV in Japan

14.2. Total Diagnosed cases of HCV in Japan

14.3. Gender-specific cases of HCV in Japan

14.4. Age-specific Diagnosed Cases of HCV in Japan

14.5. Genotype-specific Diagnosed Cases of HCV in Japan

14.6. Diagnosed Cases of HCV by Impact on Liver in Japan

14.7. Treated cases of HCV in Japan



15. Current Treatment Practices: HCV

15.1. Treatment Algorithm of HCV

15.2. Direct-acting Antiviral Agents (DAA)

15.2.1. Classes of DAAs

15.3. Pangenotypic treatments

15.4. Liver Transplant



16. Treatment Guidelines of HCV

16.1. American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Treatment Guidelines

16.2. World Health Organization (WHO) Treatment Guidelines

16.3. EASL recommendations on treatment of hepatitis C 2020



17. Unmet Needs



18. Patient Journey of HCV



19. Key Endpoints in HCV Clinical Trials



20. Marketed Therapy

20.1. Mavyret (Glecaprevir and Pibrentasvir): AbbVie

20.1.1. Product Description

20.1.2. Regulatory Milestones

20.1.3. Other Developmental Activities

20.1.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial

20.2. Vosevi (sofosbuvir, velpatasvir, and voxilaprevir): Gilead Sciences

20.2.1. Product Description

20.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

20.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

20.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial

20.3. Viekira Pak/ Viekirax (ombitasvir, paritaprevir and ritonavir; dasabuvir): AbbVie

20.3.1. Product Description

20.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

20.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

20.3.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial

20.3.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity

20.4. Epclusa (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir): Gilead Sciences

20.4.1. Product Description

20.4.2. Regulatory Milestones

20.4.3. Other Developmental Activities

20.4.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial

20.4.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity

20.5. Zepatier (Elbasvir and Grazoprevir): Merck

20.5.1. Product Description

20.5.2. Regulatory Milestones

20.5.3. Other Developmental Activities

20.5.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial

20.6. Harvoni (ledipasvir and sofosbuvir): Gilead Sciences

20.6.1. Product Description

20.6.2. Regulatory Milestones

20.6.3. Other Developmental Activities

20.6.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial

20.6.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity



21. Emerging Therapies

21.1. CC-31244 (CDI-31244): Cocrystal Pharma

21.1.1. Product Description

21.1.2. Other Developmental Activities

21.1.3. Clinical Development

21.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

21.2. AT-527: Atea Pharmaceuticals

21.2.1. Product Description

21.2.2. Clinical Development

21.2.3. Safety and Efficacy

21.3. PRI-724 (OP-724): PRISM Pharma and Ohara Pharmaceuticals

21.3.1. Product Description

21.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

21.3.3. Clinical Development

21.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

21.4. AT-777: Atea Pharmaceuticals

21.4.1. Product Description

21.4.2. Clinical Development

21.5. HCVax (Therapeutic HCV vaccine): GeneCure Biotechnologies

21.5.1. Product Description

21.5.2. Clinical Development



22. Hepatitis C Virus (HCV): Seven Major Market Analysis

22.1. Key Findings

22.2. Market Outlook: 7MM



23. 7MM Market Size

23.1. Total Market Size of HCV in the 7MM

23.2. Total Market size of HCV by Therapies in the 7MM



24. The United States Market Size

24.1. Total Market size of HCV in the United States



25. EU-5 Market Size

25.1. Germany Market Size

25.1.1. Total Market size of HCV in Germany

25.2. France Market Size

25.2.1. Total Market size of HCV in France

25.3. Italy Market Size

25.3.1. Total Market size of HCV in Italy

25.4. Spain Market Size

25.4.1. Total Market size of HCV in Spain

25.5. The United Kingdom Market Size

25.5.1. Total Market size of HCV in the United Kingdom



26. Japan Market Size

26.1. Total Market size of HCV in Japan



27. Market Access and Reimbursement of HCV Therapies

27.1. Restricted Access to Costly HCV DAA Medications

27.2. Reimbursement Management

27.2.1. Insurance and Medicaid Approval

27.2.2. Pharmaceutical Patient Assistance Programs



28. Market Drivers



29. Market Barriers



30. Appendix

30.1. Bibliography

30.2. Report Methodology



31. Publisher Capabilities



32. Disclaimer



33. About the Publisher



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mbyf4j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900