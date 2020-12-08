Dublin, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 'Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the HCV, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the HCV market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
The HCV market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, HCV market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted HCV market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current HCV treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Diagnosis
HCV is diagnosed based on the patient's medical history, a physical exam, and blood tests. If a viral infection is confirmed, doctors may suggest additional tests to check the condition of the liver.
Initial testing for the diagnosis of hepatitis C infection uses serologic assays that detect human antibodies generated as a response to HCV infection. Blood tests for HCV include screening tests for antibodies to the HCV virus, HCV RNA test, Genotype test, etc.
In Chronic HCV, doctors may recommend additional tests to find out how much liver damage the patient has, or to rule out other causes of liver disease. These tests may include blood tests, Imaging Tests (Transient elastography, Ultrasound, MRI, and CT Scan), and Liver function Tests (ALT, AST, ALP, and total bilirubin). If the liver is damaged due to inflammation, enzymes pass out of the liver into the bloodstream, making ALT and AST levels higher than normal. The doctor may also recommend a liver biopsy if blood tests or imaging studies suggest the patient might have a liver problem. A biopsy can determine the extent of scarring, or fibrosis, in a liver affected by viral hepatitis
Hepatitis C Virus Treatment
New infection with HCV does not always require treatment, as the immune response in some people will clear the infection. However, when HCV infection becomes chronic, treatment is necessary.
The goal of hepatitis C treatment is a cure. HCV can be treated with antiviral medicines that attack the virus and can cure the disease in most cases. Several newer medicines, called direct-acting antiviral medicines, have also been approved to treat HCV. The four classes of DAAs, include NS5B nucleotide inhibitors, NS5B non-nucleoside inhibitors, NS5A replication complex inhibitors, and NS3/4A protease inhibitors (PI).
Harvoni (ledipasvir/sofosbuvir), Viekira Pak (ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir tablets; dasabuvir tablets), and Zepatier (elbasvir/grazoprevir) are the DAAs approved for different genotypes of HCV.
Pan genotypic treatments are drugs suitable for all genotypes of HCV. These drugs may simplify treatment by removing the need for genotype testing. Pan-genotypic regimens are recommended as first-line treatment for people with chronic hepatitis C infection. These include Epclusa (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir), Mavyret (glecaprevir and pibrentasvir), and Vosevi (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilapresvir).
Scope of the Report
Report Highlights
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of the Hepatitis C Virus (HCV)
3. SWOT Analysis of Hepatitis C Virus (HCV)
4. Hepatitis C Virus (HCV): Market Share (%) Distribution Overview at a Glance: By Country
5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology
6. Hepatitis C Virus (HCV): Disease Background and Overview
6.1. Introduction
6.1.1. Signs and Symptoms of HCV
6.1.2. Risk Factors and Causes of HCV
6.1.3. Pathophysiology of HCV
6.1.4. Complications of HCV Infection
7. Diagnosis of Hepatitis C Infection
7.1. Screening for HCV infection
7.2. HCV RNA Testing
7.3. HCV Genotype Testing
7.4. HCV Resistance Testing (RAV testing)
7.5. Tests to Diagnose HCV
7.5.1. Medical History and Physical exam
7.5.2. Imaging Tests
7.5.3. Liver Biopsy
7.6. The differential diagnosis for Hepatitis C
8. Prevention of HCV
9. Diagnostic Guidelines of HCV
9.1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Recommendations for Hepatitis C screening among Adults in the United States
9.2. US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) Recommendations for the screening of HCV infection in Adolescents and Adults
9.3. American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Diagnostic Guidelines
9.4. World Health Organization (WHO) Diagnostic Guidelines
9.5. EASL recommendations on treatment of hepatitis C 2020
10. Epidemiology and Patient Population
10.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
10.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
11. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
11.1. Total Prevalent Cases of HCV in the 7MM
11.2. Total Diagnosed cases of HCV in the 7MM
11.3. Gender-specific cases of HCV in the 7MM
11.4. Age-specific Diagnosed Cases of HCV in the 7MM
11.5. Genotype-specific Diagnosed Cases of HCV in the 7MM
11.6. Diagnosed Cases of HCV by Impact on Liver in the 7MM
11.7. Treated cases of HCV in the 7MM
12. The United States Epidemiology
12.1. Total Prevalent Cases of HCV in the United States
12.2. Total Diagnosed cases of HCV in the United States
12.3. Gender-specific cases of HCV in the United States
12.4. Age-specific Diagnosed Cases of HCV in the United States
12.5. Genotype-specific Diagnosed Cases of HCV in the United States
12.6. Diagnosed Cases of HCV by Impact on Liver in the United States
12.7. Treated cases of HCV in the United States
13. EU-5 Epidemiology
13.1. Germany
13.2. France
13.3. Italy
13.4. Spain
13.5. The United Kingdom
14. Japan Epidemiology
14.1. Total Prevalent Cases of HCV in Japan
14.2. Total Diagnosed cases of HCV in Japan
14.3. Gender-specific cases of HCV in Japan
14.4. Age-specific Diagnosed Cases of HCV in Japan
14.5. Genotype-specific Diagnosed Cases of HCV in Japan
14.6. Diagnosed Cases of HCV by Impact on Liver in Japan
14.7. Treated cases of HCV in Japan
15. Current Treatment Practices: HCV
15.1. Treatment Algorithm of HCV
15.2. Direct-acting Antiviral Agents (DAA)
15.2.1. Classes of DAAs
15.3. Pangenotypic treatments
15.4. Liver Transplant
16. Treatment Guidelines of HCV
16.1. American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Treatment Guidelines
16.2. World Health Organization (WHO) Treatment Guidelines
16.3. EASL recommendations on treatment of hepatitis C 2020
17. Unmet Needs
18. Patient Journey of HCV
19. Key Endpoints in HCV Clinical Trials
20. Marketed Therapy
20.1. Mavyret (Glecaprevir and Pibrentasvir): AbbVie
20.1.1. Product Description
20.1.2. Regulatory Milestones
20.1.3. Other Developmental Activities
20.1.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial
20.2. Vosevi (sofosbuvir, velpatasvir, and voxilaprevir): Gilead Sciences
20.2.1. Product Description
20.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
20.2.3. Other Developmental Activities
20.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial
20.3. Viekira Pak/ Viekirax (ombitasvir, paritaprevir and ritonavir; dasabuvir): AbbVie
20.3.1. Product Description
20.3.2. Regulatory Milestones
20.3.3. Other Developmental Activities
20.3.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial
20.3.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity
20.4. Epclusa (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir): Gilead Sciences
20.4.1. Product Description
20.4.2. Regulatory Milestones
20.4.3. Other Developmental Activities
20.4.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial
20.4.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity
20.5. Zepatier (Elbasvir and Grazoprevir): Merck
20.5.1. Product Description
20.5.2. Regulatory Milestones
20.5.3. Other Developmental Activities
20.5.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial
20.6. Harvoni (ledipasvir and sofosbuvir): Gilead Sciences
20.6.1. Product Description
20.6.2. Regulatory Milestones
20.6.3. Other Developmental Activities
20.6.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial
20.6.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity
21. Emerging Therapies
21.1. CC-31244 (CDI-31244): Cocrystal Pharma
21.1.1. Product Description
21.1.2. Other Developmental Activities
21.1.3. Clinical Development
21.1.4. Safety and Efficacy
21.2. AT-527: Atea Pharmaceuticals
21.2.1. Product Description
21.2.2. Clinical Development
21.2.3. Safety and Efficacy
21.3. PRI-724 (OP-724): PRISM Pharma and Ohara Pharmaceuticals
21.3.1. Product Description
21.3.2. Other Developmental Activities
21.3.3. Clinical Development
21.3.4. Safety and Efficacy
21.4. AT-777: Atea Pharmaceuticals
21.4.1. Product Description
21.4.2. Clinical Development
21.5. HCVax (Therapeutic HCV vaccine): GeneCure Biotechnologies
21.5.1. Product Description
21.5.2. Clinical Development
22. Hepatitis C Virus (HCV): Seven Major Market Analysis
22.1. Key Findings
22.2. Market Outlook: 7MM
23. 7MM Market Size
23.1. Total Market Size of HCV in the 7MM
23.2. Total Market size of HCV by Therapies in the 7MM
24. The United States Market Size
24.1. Total Market size of HCV in the United States
25. EU-5 Market Size
25.1. Germany Market Size
25.1.1. Total Market size of HCV in Germany
25.2. France Market Size
25.2.1. Total Market size of HCV in France
25.3. Italy Market Size
25.3.1. Total Market size of HCV in Italy
25.4. Spain Market Size
25.4.1. Total Market size of HCV in Spain
25.5. The United Kingdom Market Size
25.5.1. Total Market size of HCV in the United Kingdom
26. Japan Market Size
26.1. Total Market size of HCV in Japan
27. Market Access and Reimbursement of HCV Therapies
27.1. Restricted Access to Costly HCV DAA Medications
27.2. Reimbursement Management
27.2.1. Insurance and Medicaid Approval
27.2.2. Pharmaceutical Patient Assistance Programs
28. Market Drivers
29. Market Barriers
30. Appendix
30.1. Bibliography
30.2. Report Methodology
31. Publisher Capabilities
32. Disclaimer
33. About the Publisher
