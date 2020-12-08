New York, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483181/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in energy efficiency, rise in global warming, and government initiatives. In addition, an increase in energy efficiency is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Horizontal HRSG

• Vertical HRSG



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in demand for HRSG in power production as one of the prime reasons driving the heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) market growth during the next few years. Also, government investments and technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) market sizing

• Heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) market forecast

• Heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) market industry analysis





