As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 4. December, at the price of accepted bids.

SeriesRIKB 23 0515RIKB 25 0612RIKS 33 0321
ISINIS0000032191IS0000019321IS0000021251
Additional issuance (nominal)109,000,00080,000,000495,000,000
Settlement date12/09/202012/09/202012/09/2020
Total outstanding (nominal)62,727,000,000102,352,963,00052,420,319,842