As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 4. December, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKB 23 0515
|RIKB 25 0612
|RIKS 33 0321
|ISIN
|IS0000032191
|IS0000019321
|IS0000021251
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|109,000,000
|80,000,000
|495,000,000
|Settlement date
|12/09/2020
|12/09/2020
|12/09/2020
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|62,727,000,000
|102,352,963,000
|52,420,319,842
