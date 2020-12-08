As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 4. December, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 23 0515 RIKB 25 0612 RIKS 33 0321 ISIN IS0000032191 IS0000019321 IS0000021251 Additional issuance (nominal) 109,000,000 80,000,000 495,000,000 Settlement date 12/09/2020 12/09/2020 12/09/2020 Total outstanding (nominal) 62,727,000,000 102,352,963,000 52,420,319,842