San Ramon, CA, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SocialSurvey, a fast-growing disruptive provider of Customer Experience and Reputation Marketing solutions, today announced that it has hired recognized marketing guru Dave R Taylor as their new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Taylor comes fresh from a successful exit at Stella Connect, recently acquired by Medallia; his third successful exit. Prior to that, Taylor was CMO at Impartner, a high-growth company in Salt Lake City, Utah.

SocialSurvey is the leader in the market at the crossroads of Customer Experience and Reputation Management. Companies in categories such as Real Estate, Mortgage, Insurance and many more, work to build their business by marketing their local and national reputation through online engines, but often fail to focus on the critical step of providing an excellent customer experience.

“Multi-location brands often invest in multiple products to support their online reviews, employee engagement, employee feedback and compliance monitoring, but still don’t drive meaningful improvement in customer experience,” said SocialSurvey’s CEO, Scott Harris. “We solve all that in a single solution and the customer response has been exceptional. Dave’s expertise in building markets will add more fuel to our already strong growth in this space.”

As CMO, Taylor will be responsible for leading the strategy, planning and development of SocialSurvey’s global marketing initiatives and continuing to build a worldwide marketing organization that can support the company through its current explosive growth. Selected as Utah Business Magazine’s CXO of the Year in 2016, Taylor brings more than 30 years’ experience across the marketing and sales spectrum to the CMO role. He lives in Salt Lake City, UT and is an alum of the MBA program at Brigham Young University’s Marriott School of Management.

About SocialSurvey

SocialSurvey is a rapidly growing provider of experience management software. Using its integrated, cloud-based platform and customizable processes, any business can manage customer and employee experiences across their products, locations and brand(s). By driving behavioral change, SocialSurvey delivers impactful business outcomes including increased customer satisfaction, brand loyalty, online reputation and visibility, as well as improved employee engagement, and compliance. Founded in 2015, SocialSurvey is headquartered in San Ramon, Calif. and backed by Kennet Partners LLC., Silicon Valley Data Capital, Tri-Valley Ventures, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. For more information, visit www.socialsurvey.com or call +1 (888) 701 4512.

