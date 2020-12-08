BERLIN and DENVER, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ezeep by ThinPrint, a leading provider of cloud printing solutions, today announced the release of the ezeep mobile print app, the industry-standard in cloud-based mobile printing. ezeep’s mobile print app enable easy printing from iPhones, iPads, or Android smartphones to any ezeep connected network printer to optimize workplace security and productivity.



In today's continuously changing work environments, companies of all sizes are considering enterprise mobility applications that can meet the demands of today’s workforce, making printing from a mobile device an essential need to stay productive. ezeep’s unique cloud-based approach allows for simple setup and manageability, ensuring security and privacy for the company and the end user.

With ezeep mobile print, IT administrators can easily access the ezeep Admin Portal to assign printers to individual users or user groups. Mobile users can then use the app on their iPhone, iPad, or Android device to print documents to any assigned printer. This is all done with a cloud-based approach, eliminating complex networking architecture and routing challenges and expenses. From a security standpoint, all connections from the mobile device stay separate from the company’s firewalls and networks, and all documents and print jobs are transmitted with state-of-the-art encryption, reducing security threats.

“ezeep has set another milestone towards drastically simplified printing in both personal and professional environments, making printing as easy as making a phone call from your mobile device,” said Christoph Hammer, Senior Vice President Cloud Services at ThinPrint. "Users now have the freedom to use their mobile devices to trigger the print job whenever they wish, ensuring productivity and security does not falter.”

ezeep’s mobile app not only provides users with access to all printers assigned via the ezeep portal with their iPads, iPhones, and Android devices, but also includes features to enhance usability. All options available in the print dialog, such as paper sizes, page selection, color/black and white, and duplex, are at their disposal. If documents and images are to be exported directly from any application, they can simply use the open-in/share feature of the respective app.

ezeep’s mobile print apps also complement any existing EMM/MDM solution. The apps can be securely and easily distributed via enterprise mobility systems such as MobileIron, Workspace ONE (AirWatch), Citrix XenMobile, Cortado MDM, SOPHOS, or BlackBerry (Good) or downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

For more information about ezeep mobile print visit https://www.ezeep.com/solution/mobile-printing/.

About ezeep:

The future of printing is ezeep. With ezeep, printing is dramatically simplified, enabling any device to print to any printer – whether with the ezeep printer driver from PC or Mac, via app for smartphones and tablets or even by web-based drag & drop for the occasional user.

Consumers print unlimited and – naturally – free-of-charge to their own printers and, depending on the provider, free or at a cost to external printers. This makes printing as easy as making a phone call, eliminating the need for any user support. Companies can lower the infrastructure demands on their printer setups in branch offices worldwide, thanks to ezeep, drastically simplifying their administration. With this, the total costs for deploying printers is significantly reduced.

Coworking spaces, universities, exhibition grounds, train stations, airports and kiosks can not only make their printers publicly available with just a single click, but also charge for printing with ease. The same applies to private users or cafés which want to share their printers with others. Printers are thereby transformed into sources of income, not costs. Open interfaces enable integrations with existing solutions, such as for user and resource management, cost control or compliance monitoring for maximum cost savings via automation. A constantly growing ecosystem of standard integrations by development partners makes these benefits also available to non-technical users.

By reducing costs and removing all technical requirements, whilst providing the ability to use third-party printers at any time, ezeep ensures that in the future people will be able to print from almost every location quickly and easily, for whatever reason they might have. ezeep is committed to minimizing the CO2 footprint of printing and ensuring that printed paper can be a meaningful, productive and responsible alternative to screen-based information consumption. For more information, please visit: www.ezeep.com .

