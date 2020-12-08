SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandaDoc , a leading all-in-one document automation software, today announced a new Enterprise partnership with Amelia , an IPsoft Company and leader in automation and conversational AI, to streamline electronic signing processes for the company’s legal, finance, human resources, and information security departments.



Amelia began by using PandaDoc’s Free eSign product at the beginning of the pandemic and soon transitioned to an enterprise plan for custom roles, white labeling and workspaces. While Amelia was searching for ways to help streamline its newly remote workforce, the company also sought to transition from a previous eSignature solution, which was not very user-friendly and complicated their internal processes because of too many unnecessary features.

“So many of our documents touch several departments at once, so we needed a solution that is easy for any of our teams to use and that can manage user roles and permissions as our people work outside the office. We also sought a tool that would provide an audit trail to easily track changes within documents,” said Jerry Levine, Global General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for IPsoft. “PandaDoc fulfilled all those needs and more. We use PandaDoc now for most of our documents that require eSignatures. The system is very user friendly, so our team was able to get set up with little transition time, and it has already minimized back and forth and email searches so that we can get documents signed quickly.”

Since deploying PandaDoc in March, Amelia has sent hundreds of documents. Using PandaDoc, the company spends an average of two minutes creating and sending each document and receives final signatures on documents within half an hour of sending.

“Free eSign was launched at the beginning of the pandemic to help businesses stay running through the lockdowns and switch to remote working effectively. We’re proud to have helped Amelia with their transition to remote working and are thrilled to expand our relationship through an enterprise partnership,” said Shawn Herring, VP of Marketing for PandaDoc. “We look forward to continuing to provide Amelia an all-in-one easy-to-use solution for secure and legally binding eSignatures.”

To learn more about PandaDoc, visit PandaDoc.com .

About PandaDoc

Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning proposals, quotes, and contracts. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, HubSpot, and Rembrandt Venture Partners, over 22,000 customers use PandaDoc’s powerful document creation and workflow capabilities. Using PandaDoc, sales teams can provide their customers a more professional, timely, and engaging experience, which led to over $30B in closed deals in 2020. For more information, visit www.PandaDoc.com .

About Amelia, an IPsoft Company

Amelia, an IPsoft Company, is the world’s largest privately held AI software company and a leader in automation and Conversational AI. We create fulfilling human experiences through groundbreaking AI solutions, as we enable conversational experiences, streamline IT operations and automate processes. In 2014, we launched Amelia, the Most Human AI™. In 2018, we introduced true end-to-end, enterprise wide automation with the Amelia Hyper Automation Platform, originally named 1Desk. In 2020 we introduced the world’s first online marketplace for Digital Employees (DigitalWorkforce.ai) and removed the technical barriers to implement conversational AI by introducing a no code Digital Employee Builder. Headquartered in New York City with offices in 15 countries, Amelia´s roster of client success stories speaks for itself: Our technology impacts more than 500 of the world’s leading brands, including global leaders in banking, insurance, telecommunications and other industries. See how Amelia, an IPsoft Company, is powering the future of work at www.amelia.com .

Media Contact: Amanda Tsang