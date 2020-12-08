New York, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Gas Detection Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256477/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing investments in oil and gas pipeline projects and rising investments in shale oil and gas. In addition, growing investments in oil and gas pipeline projects is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The wireless gas detection market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The wireless gas detection market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Oil and gas industry

• Chemical and petroleum industry

• Power generation industry

• Metals and mining industry

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in the switchover from wired to wireless gas detection as one of the prime reasons driving the wireless gas detection market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our wireless gas detection market report covers the following areas:

• Wireless gas detection market sizing

• Wireless gas detection market forecast

• Wireless gas detection market industry analysis





