VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appnovation has been recognized by the Web Marketing Association’s 2020 MobileWebAward Competition for its work to design and build Visit California’s Road Trip Republic digital hub. These international awards honor excellence in mobile websites and apps, recognize the individuals and organizations responsible, and showcase the best in creative and distinctive mobile websites and mobile applications from around the world.

Appnovation earned three MobileWebAwards in the following categories:

Best Leisure Mobile Website

Best Regional Mobile Website

Best Travel Mobile Website

The Road Trip Republic digital hub is housed within Visit California’s website and is the digital destination to get travellers inspired to plan and share their ultimate California road trip. Appnovation designed and built the digital hub in three months. The Appnovation team that worked on the digital hub was led by Anton Morrison and included Derek Lucchese, Jenny Cho, Nikie Zuo, Saad Shahid, Bryan Heisler, Serge Fomin, Sanaz Shokravi, Darren Louie, Kiran Brar, Shawna Barnes and Victoria Wilson.

Appnovation and Visit California previously won six Awards of Excellence from The Communicator Awards in the website and mobile categories for the digital hub, and two Canadian Marketing Association Awards in the Innovative Media and Martech categories.

The MobileWebAward Competition recognizes innovation, technology and user experience in mobile web development, judged on seven criteria including creativity, impact, design, content, interactivity, ease of use and use of the medium, across 84 industry categories.

About Appnovation

Appnovation helps brands thrive through innovative, people-inspired experiences and solutions. By embracing the powerful combination of technology and agility, we seamlessly integrate strategy, experience, design, development and analytics.

We create standout digital experiences by collaborating with brands to understand the individual challenges and goals for every initiative. Focusing on our clients’ customers, we effectively combine empathy, evidence and real-world insight so that solutions are derived from truth and meaning. Appnovation is an award-winning team dedicated to inspiring possibility.

