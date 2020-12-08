New York, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanosilica Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207179/?utm_source=GNW

The market is driven by the growing demand for nanotechnology and increasing investments in the healthcare sector.

The nanosilica market analysis includes type segment and application segment, and geographical landscapes.



The nanosilica market is segmented as below:

By Type

• P-type

• S-type

• Type III



By Application

• Rubber

• Coatings

• Concrete

• Agriculture

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand for nanosilica from developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving the nanosilica market growth during the next few years.



