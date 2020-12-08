                                                                                                                                       Tuesday 8 December 2020 at 5:45 pm

2021 FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CALENDAR

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA), an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, announced its financial communication calendar for 2021:

 Press releasesMeetings
Full-year 2020 revenueThursday 11 February 2021 
Full-year 2020 resultsThursday 8 April 2021Friday 9 April 2021
First-quarter 2021 revenueThursday 6 May 2021 
Annual General MeetingWednesday 26 May 2021 
First half-year 2021 revenueThursday 29 July 2021 
First half-year 2021 resultsThursday 23 September 2021Friday 24 September 2021
Third-quarter 2021 revenueWednesday 10 November 2021 

             

All aforementioned press statements will be disclosed after closing of usual trading day. Calendar may be subject to change and is communicated on an indicative basis.

Next press release: 2020 annual turnover, 11 February 2021, after markets close.

 
An independent, family-owned group listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, AKWEL is an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, offering first-rate industrial and technological expertise in applying and processing materials (plastics, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.

Operating in 20 countries across every continent, AKWEL employs more than 10,500 people worldwide.

 

Euronext Paris – Compartment B – ISIN: FR0000053027 – Reuters: AKW.PA – Bloomberg: AKW:FP

Attachment