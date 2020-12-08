New York, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pinch Valve Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05176080/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on pinch valve market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for pinch valves from the water and wastewater treatment industry, controlling flow of cohesive, corrosive, and abrasive slurries and stringent policy for maintaining hygiene factor in the food and beverage industry. In addition, increasing demand for pinch valves from the water and wastewater treatment industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pinch valve market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The pinch valve market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverage industry

• Healthcare industry

• Water and wastewater industry

• Chemical industry

• Other industry



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the advances in sleeve material used for pinch valves as one of the prime reasons driving the pinch valve market growth during the next few years. Also, growing application of simulation software and increasing demand for smart valves will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our pinch valve market covers the following areas:

• Pinch valve market sizing

• Pinch valve market forecast

• Pinch valve market industry analysis









