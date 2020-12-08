New York, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Textile Printing Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144605/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the digital textile printing market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing trade show exhibits and growing apparel market globally. In addition, increasing trade show exhibits is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital textile printing market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The digital textile printing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Disperse and sublimation inks

• Reactive ink

• Acid ink

• Pigment ink



By Application

• Textiles and clothing

• Soft signage

• Home textiles

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies increased usage of the roll-to-roll process as one of the prime reasons driving the digital textile printing market growth during the next few years.



The digital textile printing market covers the following areas:

• Digital textile printing market sizing

• Digital textile printing market forecast

• Digital textile printing market industry analysis





