Paris, December 08, 2020, 6pm CET

AB Science will host a live webcast on Friday December 11, 2020

on masitinib’s results in pancreatic cancer

AB Science SA (NYSE Euronext – FR0010557264 – AB) will host a live webcast on December 11, 2020 with key opinion leaders to discuss recently reported results from the Phase 3 masitinib trial in pancreatic cancer.

The webcast call will be held on Friday December 11, 2020 from 4pm to 5pm CET (10am to 11am EST). The dial-in information will be provided later.

The webcast will feature presentations by two Key Opinion Leaders:

Julien Taieb, MD, PhD (Georges Pompidou European Hospital, Paris, France), European KOL in pancreatic cancer

Olivier Hermine, MD, PhD (Hospital Necker Paris, France), president of AB Science scientific committee and member of the French Académie des Sciences

AB Science, along with these key opinion leaders, will provide:

An explanation of the rationale to position masitinib in the treatment of pancreatic cancer with pain

A presentation of the results from the recently reported Phase 3 masitinib clinical trial in pancreatic cancer

A discussion on the positioning of masitinib versus current treatment options in pancreatic cancer

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session with the key opinion leaders and management of AB Science.

Masitinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to selectively target mast cells and macrophages, through inhibition of c-Kit, Lyn, Fyn, and MCSFR-1 kinases, which are critical components of the tumor microenvironment, promoting angiogenesis and tumor growth, and also contributing to tumorigenesis by suppression of the immune response.

On December 4th, AB Science announced that its Phase 3 trial with oral masitinib in combination with gemcitabine in pancreatic cancer met its primary objective to show statistically significant increase in survival.

KOL Biographies

The following key opinion leaders will participate in the webcast:

Julien Taieb

Julien Taieb received his MD and PhD qualifications in gastroenterology and immunology from the Université Pierre et Marie Curie (Paris VI), Paris, France. He currently holds the position of Head of the Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal Oncology Department at the Georges Pompidou European Hospital, Sorbonne Paris-Cité, Université Paris-Descartes.

He is a regular reviewer for Lancet Oncology, Journal of Clinical Oncology, Annals of Oncology, and the European Journal of Cancer.

Professor Taieb is a member of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), the American Society of Clinical Oncology, and a number of French gastrointestinal cooperative groups and societies, including the PRODIGE intergroup, the Fédération Francophone de Cancérologie Digestive (FFCD), the Groupe Cooperateur Multidisciplinaire en Oncologie (GERCOR) and the Société Nationale Française de Gastro-Entérologie (SNFGE). He is the founder of the AGEO French research group on GI tumours.

He has a position in the administrative council or the scientific committee of ESMO, FFCD and SNFGE. He is a member of ESMO nomination Committee since 2018.

His main research topics are non-metastatic and metastatic colon cancer and pancreatic cancer.

Particularly involved in clinical trials and translational research, Prof Taieb has led more than 10 national and international phase II and III studies and has authored 3 educational books, more than 200 peer reviewed publications and 500 meeting abstracts.

Olivier Hermine, MD, PhD

Olivier Hermine, MD, PhD is Professor of Hematology at Paris V-René Descartes University, Chief of adults Hematology staff at Hospital Necker (Paris), member of the French Académie des Sciences and author of over 700 international publications. Olivier Hermine is also co-founder of AB Science and Head of its scientific committee.

About masitinib

Masitinib is a new orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells and macrophages, important cells for immunity, through inhibiting a limited number of kinases. Based on its unique mechanism of action, masitinib can be developed in a large number of conditions in oncology, in inflammatory diseases, and in certain diseases of the central nervous system. In oncology due to its immunotherapy effect, masitinib can have an effect on survival, alone or in combination with chemotherapy. Through its activity on mast cells and microglia and consequently the inhibition of the activation of the inflammatory process, masitinib can have an effect on the symptoms associated with some inflammatory and central nervous system diseases and the degeneration of these diseases.

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.

AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company’s lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).

Further information is available on AB Science’s website: www.ab-science.com .

Forward-looking Statements - AB Science

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science and which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed, induced or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include the uncertainties related to product development of the Company which may not be successful or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities or, more generally, any factors that may affect marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents filed by AB Science with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), including those listed in the Chapter 4 "Risk Factors" of AB Science reference document filed with the AMF on November 22, 2016, under the number R. 16-078. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.

For additional information, please contact:

AB Science

Financial Communication & Media Relations

investors@ab-science.com

Attachment