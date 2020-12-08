New York, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hammocks Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144581/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the hammocks market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing participation in outdoor recreational activities and the increasing prominence of private-label brands. In addition, increasing participation in outdoor recreational activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hammocks market analysis includes material segment, and geographical landscapes.



The hammocks market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Nylon hammocks

• Rope hammocks

• Canvas hammocks

• Other hammocks



By Style

• Hammock Chairs

• Mayan Hammocks

• Brazilian Hammocks

• Nicaraguan Hammocks

• Venezuelan Hammocks



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the product innovation in terms of utility and raw material as one of the prime reasons driving the hammocks market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our hammocks market report covers the following areas:

• Hammocks market sizing

• Hammocks market forecast

• Hammocks market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144581/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001