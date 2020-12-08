Ubisoft Appoints Raashi Sikka as VP Global Diversity & Inclusion

Company’s First-Ever D&I Leader to Report Directly to CEO Yves Guillemot

Paris — December 8 2020 — Ubisoft today named Raashi Sikka as VP Global Diversity & Inclusion, completing a pivotal milestone as the Company works to strengthen its culture and to improve diversity and inclusion efforts both internally and throughout the entire videogame industry. Working with the Group’s global leadership, Raashi will have an explicit and broad mandate to lead and implement changes that touch on key areas of Ubisoft’s operations and its business. She will champion, promote, and develop inclusion strategies and diversity initiatives across the group’s global footprint and within all functions.

While her role is designed to be flexible and broad, a major focus for Raashi will be the coordination and oversight of strategic planning for the design and implementation of various programs that seek to promote diversity and equity among Ubisoft’s employees globally. Reporting directly to Ubisoft’s Co-Founder and CEO Yves Guillemot, Raashi will establish and implement a comprehensive D&I roadmap to enrich and support the company culture at all levels, from Human Resources to Editorial and Game development, Community and Marketing. Raashi’s appointment takes effect on February 1st 2021.

Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Raashi’s experience in helping elevate diversity and inclusion strategies on an international scale will be a key in helping us move our workplace culture forward. We are committed to making Ubisoft a more inclusive and diverse company. With Raashi’s counsel, insight and vision, and the involvement of the company’s management and all Ubisoft team members, I am confident that Ubisoft can take its place at the forefront of Diversity and Inclusion in our industry and also play our part in the broader corporate world.”

Raashi Sikka, Ubisoft’s new VP Diversity & Inclusion, said "I am eager to start my new role at Ubisoft, and embrace this opportunity to partner with colleagues throughout the company in all matters of diversity, equity and inclusion. A primary focus coming in will be to carefully listen to all voices that want to participate in improving Ubisoft’s values and culture, and I will count on the support of every Ubisoft team member to move the company forward. Video games have the power to promote the values of diversity and inclusion. I hope my work will help reinforce this and ensure the content created at Ubisoft is reflective of the different backgrounds, cultures, identities and stories the teams bring to work each day. Ubisoft’s leadership has demonstrated a real commitment to this, and I am excited about what we can achieve together."

Note to Editors – Raashi Sikka’s Biography





Raashi Sikka previously served as Head of Diversity and Inclusion across the EMEA and APAC regions at Uber, as well as globally for the Uber Eats business. As a founding D&I team member globally, Raashi established Diversity & Inclusion as a business imperative at Uber and a key function within the People Leadership and Regional Leadership Teams. She contributed to build, launch and operationalize a D&I strategy to reflect the needs of the business/regions supported, leading to a year on year increase in gender representation, change in discourse and dialogue within the company and increase in engagement. Raashi joined Uber in 2013 and was a founding member of Uber India, being the first employee on the ground in New Delhi. She was part of the launch team for Uber Bangalore and New Delhi. An Indian national, Raashi started her career as a TV and show producer, for NDTV and Wizcraft, India’s leading news channel and one of India's leading Communications & Entertainment Company respectively. Additionally, she is the co-founder of The Inclusion Company, a boutique D&I consulting firm and also serves as an advisor to a seed stage venture capital fund called Capital T.

