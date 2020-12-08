CHICAGO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HIMSS announces the launch of a new Office of Scientific Research, a learning community for health sector stakeholders around the globe. The Office of Scientific Research (OSR), aims to focus on the creation of robust empirical evidence around digital health, delivering critical – and actionable – insights and best practices that will power the future of healthcare.

Digital health transformation varies widely across the globe with different goals to achieve and populations to serve within every health system. With this variability, it is critical that insights, knowledge and evidence of clinical, financial and operational improvement be accessible and shared to drive improved outcomes as digital health transformation accelerates.

“With the velocity information is shared today, key intelligence and best practices are constantly being defined and redefined,” said Reid Oakes, Executive Vice President of Analytics for HIMSS. “The future of healthcare relies on ensuring the information we have at our fingertips, is evaluated and validated to drive the innovation that will create pathways for broadening health equity and improved clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. The HIMSS Office of Scientific Research was created to convene the best health sector partners, harness intelligence and make it globally accessible to power the future of healthcare.”

Initial areas of focus for OSR include:

Operational performance of health systems

Equity in access to health services and equity as it relates to health outcomes

Health outcomes and the personalization of healthcare delivery

Impact of digital health ecosystems on health workforce outcomes

Global impact of digital capacity and health system performance across jurisdictions



To learn more about OSR and how your organization can partner with HIMSS, connect with us.

About HIMSS

Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, Inc. (HIMSS) is a global advisor and thought leader supporting the transformation of the health ecosystem through information and technology. As a mission-driven non-profit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise global leaders, stakeholders and influencers on best practices in health information and technology. Through our innovation engine, HIMSS delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, governments and market suppliers, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HIMSS serves the global health information and technology communities with focused operations across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Our members include more than 80,000 individuals, 480 provider organizations, 470 non-profit partners and 650 health services organizations.

Karen D. Groppe

Senior Director, Strategic Communications

Mobile 312.965.7898 | Twitter @Karen_D_Groppe