Syracuse, New York, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. Magazine, in partnership with Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), has announced its annual Vet100 list—a compilation of the nation’s fastest-growing veteran-owned and -operated businesses. The ranking was born out of the iconic Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies based in the U.S. Both distinctions are considered hallmarks of entrepreneurial success.

Powered by Fiserv and originally established as the Vet50 list, this year’s list is the third iteration expanded to include 100 veteran-owned and -operated businesses in acknowledgment of the growing culture and success of veteran entrepreneurs.

“Business growth is a real economic driver in this country and the fact is that most of the new jobs in the economy—over 87 percent—are created by private businesses,” says Eric Schurenberg, CEO of Mansueto Ventures, publisher of Inc. Magazine. “Veteran entrepreneurs contribute their share to the job story, employing over 5.5 million. They deserve to be recognized for their continued service to the country.”

This year’s honorees have an average combined revenue of $23.4M and 17 CEOs/companies on this year’s list are alumni of the IVMF’s award-winning entrepreneurship programs. Twelve companies are repeat Vet100 honorees, including seven from the inaugural Vet50 list in 2017.

“Military experience provides veteran entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge needed to be successful in the business world,” said Mike Haynie, Syracuse University Vice Chancellor and IVMF Founder and Executive Director. “This year’s list showcases explosive growth in the midst of an extraordinarily challenging business environment. These veteran business owners, nearly 20% of whom have benefitted from an IVMF training program, continue to serve by growing their business, hiring employees and giving back to their communities. Our partnership with Inc. magazine is critical to highlighting the success of these veteran-owned businesses.”

Vet100 honorees will be formally recognized during the Vet100 Dinner and Awards Ceremony as part of IVMF’s Veteran EDGE Conference, to be held in Dallas, TX. EDGE is the first-of-its-kind coalition of large companies supporting the success of veteran-owned businesses, connecting them with entrepreneurial education, training, resources, and networking opportunities.

For more information on the Inc. Vet100 list, visit https://ivmf.syracuse.edu/Vet100/.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families

Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) delivers no-cost career training and entrepreneurship programs across the US and globally. And we help ease the transition after service back into communities for service members, veterans and their families as well as prepare them for successful careers and business ownership. We've supported over 150,000 to date. It's our mission to support theirs. For more information, visit ivmf.syracuse.edu and follow the IVMF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Attachment

Daryl Lovell Syracuse University 315-380-0206 dalovell@syr.edu