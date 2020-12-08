Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc

8 December 2020

Allotment of Shares

The Board announced on 2 September 2020 that the Company had published a prospectus in relation to an offer for subscription of ordinary shares of 1p each (the "Ordinary Shares"), to raise up to £20,000,000 (the "Offer"). The Company has today allotted 9,123,594 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer.

The offer price at which the Ordinary Shares were allotted was 81.01p per Ordinary Share, which was calculated, in accordance with the terms of the Offer, by reference to the net asset value of an Ordinary Share in the Company on 30 November 2020 (as announced on 4 December 2020, being the last published net asset value per Ordinary Share) divided by 0.965 (to allow for the costs of the Offer).

Following this allotment, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 215,774,356 with each Ordinary Share carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 215,774,356. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Application will shortly be made for the Ordinary Shares so allotted to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities, and dealings are expected to commence on or around the 14 December 2020. Definitive documents of title are expected to be despatched within 15 business days of allotment.

Terms defined in the Prospectus have the same meaning where used in this announcement

