Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Lífeyrissjóður starfsmanna ríkisins A deild confirming that its number of voting rights in Icelandair Group is now 1,372,000,000 which corresponds to 4.82% of voting rights in Icelandair Group (triggering threshold: below 5%) due to disposal of shares.
Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is
