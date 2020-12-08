Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Lífeyrissjóður starfsmanna ríkisins A deild confirming that its number of voting rights in Icelandair Group is now 1,372,000,000 which corresponds to 4.82% of voting rights in Icelandair Group (triggering threshold: below 5%) due to disposal of shares.

