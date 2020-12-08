New York, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060876/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of stroke, increasing adoption of NOACs, and increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles. In addition, the rising prevalence of stroke is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Thrombolytics

• Anticoagulants

• Antiplatelets

• Antihypertensives

• Other therapeutics



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the TBI, a value-addition in AIS research as one of the prime reasons driving the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of genomic medicine and a strong pipeline will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

• Acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market sizing

• Acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market forecast

• Acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060876/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001