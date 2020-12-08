Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises Penumbra, Inc. ("Penumbra" or the "Company") (NYSE: PEN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors concerning the Company’s scientific research.

On December 8, 2020, Quintessential Capital Management released a follow-up short report, alleging that some of the company’s scientific research pieces appear to have been authored by a fake individual. On this news the Company’s shares down over 15% during intraday trading on December 8, 2020.

