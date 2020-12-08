NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triax Technologies, Inc., a leading Internet of Things (IoT) worksite platform provider connecting construction, energy, manufacturing and industrial worksites, today announced that it has received the Silver award in the Business Products category of Inc. magazine’s inaugural 2020 Best in Business list. Triax was recognized for its popular Proximity Trace* IoT solution, which helps hundreds of companies minimize the impact of COVID-19 in the workplace through social distancing alerts and automated contact tracing.



Proximity Trace is deployed on more than 200 worksites in the U.S. and Canada, covering tens of thousands of workers, and is scalable for sites ranging from a few dozen to thousands of workers. The platform supports clients’ safe social distancing guidelines, and quickly and easily identifies potentially exposed individuals through digital contact tracing, when a worker has tested positive for COVID-19, helping them to mitigate and control the spread at their worksites. Since Proximity Trace identifies the individuals who may have been exposed through contact with co-workers, it helps companies make informed decisions, which may aid in avoiding full shutdowns and associated costs. The solution also delivers data insights to help companies identify new operating procedures that minimize the number of close interactions, by as much as 50%, expanding its appeal to all types of businesses looking to re-open and continue operating safely.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Inc. magazine for our technology that is helping to keep workers safer and for the positive impact that it has had on businesses this year,” said Robert Costantini, CEO of Triax Technologies. “We leveraged our core technology to quickly develop Proximity Trace, which was launched in April at the outset of the pandemic, to help clients find new ways to keep their workforces safe. It’s rewarding to see how it is being adopted as part of new operating protocols, and how our clients are referring the technology to their peers.”

Inc.’s Best in Business list recognizes small-to-medium-sized, privately held American companies making the biggest impact on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "It's been an incredibly challenging year for companies. Across industries, businesses have had to make brutally tough decisions and face unprecedented uncertainty. That's why we knew 2020 called for a new recognition program, something to complement our annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. For Best in Business, companies have prioritized tackling today’s problems to lead us to a better future, even if they’ve struggled to stay in the black."

Instead of relying on quantitative criteria linked to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 30 different industries, such as health, software, retail and business services. There were more than 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits.

The Best in Business list is available now on the Inc. website and also can be found in the Winter issue of the magazine.

About Triax Technologies

Triax Technologies, Inc. develops and delivers a fully connected IoT worksite platform through a proprietary communication hub designed for construction, energy, manufacturing, distribution, heavy industrial and other challenging IT environments. Its flagship Spot-r system provides real-time, data-driven visibility to elevate worksite safety, productivity and security, while minimizing risk. Proximity Trace provides proximity distancing alerts and contact tracing for the workplace and helps support organizations’ strategies for maintaining safe operations. Both solutions enable intelligent, actionable insights, helping firms work safer and smarter. The company is privately held and based in Norwalk, Conn.

