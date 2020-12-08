Dublin, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for water and wastewater treatment technologies is likely to register a CAGR of around 9%, during the forecast period. One of the major driving factors of the market is the rapidly diminishing freshwater resources across the world. However, lack of awareness on appropriate usage of water treatment techniques is likely to restrain the market.
Key Market Trends
Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rapidly Diminishing Fresh Water Resources
4.1.2 Increasing Demand from Shale Gas Exploration Activities
4.1.3 Growing Wastewater Complexities in Developing Economies
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Lack of Awareness on Appropriate Usage of Water Treatment Techniques
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.2 End-user Industry
5.3 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Active Research on Water Treatment Technologies
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3e7kcn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: