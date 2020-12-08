SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded Fictiv a 2020 Stratus Award in its annual business award program, which highlights the companies, products and people offering unique solutions using cloud technologies. Fictiv was recognized as a Cloud Disruptor for delivering rapid digital transformation to the decades old status quo within the manufacturing industry.



Fictiv is revolutionizing the $13 trillion manufacturing industry with a cloud-based, AI-powered system that replaces antiquated and outdated methods of communication and manufacturing. Fictiv’s Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem enables hardware companies of all sizes to build hardware faster by cutting prototype, testing, and new product introduction cycles in half, delivering better quality and providing greater transparency, quality and shipping processes than conventional manufacturing or contract manufacturing methods.

“The global pandemic has highlighted long-standing weaknesses in manufacturing, demonstrating that supply chains and manufacturing ecosystems must be robust, transparent, agile, and - above all - digitally enabled,” said Dave Evans, Fictiv CEO and co-founder. “We are delighted to be awarded the title of Cloud Disruptor for our work in actively bringing out this new reality on behalf of designers, engineers, and supply chain professionals.”

Fictiv mitigates risk for product teams though cloud-based technology that allows for shifting and sharing data loads within the manufacturing network. Its Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem has 250+ manufacturers in four countries with 50,000+ hours of available capacity per month. Manufacturing services provided include 3D Printing, CNC Machining, Urethane Casting, and Injection Molding. Based on a Decision Link Economic Impact Model , Fictiv customers can accelerate development cycles by as much as 2x and can reduce supply chain overhead by as much as 80% -- even during the pandemic.

“Fictiv is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives.”

About Fictiv

Fictiv offers manufacturing agility and speed through a portfolio of optimized manufacturing processes for hardware companies of all sizes. Its Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem combines an easy-to-use cloud platform; design, quoting, billing and logistics systems; and an intelligent orchestration engine that manages a network of highly vetted and monitored manufacturing partners that together deliver high-quality mechanical parts at unprecedented speeds. The ecosystem is supported by “boots-on-the-ground” experts to manage programs, inspect quality, and provide ​DfM ​guidance along the way. Over the last six years, Fictiv has manufactured more than 10M parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and increase supply chain predictability. www.fictiv.com

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.