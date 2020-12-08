New York, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Apparel Market in United States of America (USA) to 2024 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05994288/?utm_source=GNW
This report includes Analysis, market forecasts, brands, consumer attitudes and trends in the US Apparel Market 2019-2024 with COVID-19 impact
Scope
- COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated existing problems in market
- Pandemic driving more customers towards online shopping fueling strong growth
- Adoption of automation and smart technologies will help fulfil the rapidly growing consumer demand
- Value & mass market apparel products to witness rise in sales
- Shift towards “Casualization” prompts retailers to put more focus on comfort and casualwear
Reasons to Buy
- Gain a comprehensive view of the US Apparel market and forecasts to 2024
- Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of Covid-19 on the US apparel market
- Investigate current and forecast trends in apparel to identify the opportunities offering the most potential
- Understand who the main competitors are in the US apparel market and their price positioning
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05994288/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: