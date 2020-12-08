New York, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 2-shot Injection Molding Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960751/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Medical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The 2-shot Injection Molding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Electrical & Electronics Segment to Record 5% CAGR



In the global Electrical & Electronics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$830 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 194-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Gemini Group, Inc.

Nyloncraft, Inc.

Paragon Rapid Technologies Limited

Rogan Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960751/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

2-shot Injection Molding Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: 2-shot Injection Molding Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: 2-shot Injection Molding Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Medical (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Medical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Medical (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Automotive (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Automotive (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Industrial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Industrial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States 2-shot Injection Molding Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: 2-shot Injection Molding Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian 2-shot Injection Molding Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: 2-shot Injection Molding Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for 2-shot

Injection Molding in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Japanese 2-shot Injection Molding Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for 2-shot Injection Molding in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: 2-shot Injection Molding Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European 2-shot Injection Molding Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European 2-shot Injection Molding Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: 2-shot Injection Molding Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European 2-shot Injection Molding Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: 2-shot Injection Molding Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: 2-shot Injection Molding Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: French 2-shot Injection Molding Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: French 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: 2-shot Injection Molding Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German 2-shot Injection Molding Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for 2-shot Injection Molding in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: 2-shot Injection Molding Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

2-shot Injection Molding in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: United Kingdom 2-shot Injection Molding Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish 2-shot Injection Molding Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: 2-shot Injection Molding Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 51: Spanish 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian 2-shot Injection Molding Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: 2-shot Injection Molding Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe 2-shot Injection Molding Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: 2-shot Injection Molding Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific 2-shot Injection Molding Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 59: 2-shot Injection Molding Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: 2-shot Injection Molding Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific 2-shot Injection Molding Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: 2-shot Injection Molding Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian 2-shot Injection Molding Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian 2-shot Injection Molding Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: 2-shot Injection Molding Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 69: Indian 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: 2-shot Injection Molding Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean 2-shot Injection Molding Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for 2-shot Injection Molding in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific 2-shot Injection Molding Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American 2-shot Injection Molding Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 77: 2-shot Injection Molding Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American 2-shot Injection Molding Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Demand for 2-shot Injection Molding in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: 2-shot Injection Molding Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean 2-shot Injection Molding Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: 2-shot Injection Molding Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: 2-shot Injection Molding Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian 2-shot Injection Molding Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: 2-shot Injection Molding Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican 2-shot Injection Molding Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America 2-shot Injection Molding Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: 2-shot Injection Molding Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 93: 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East 2-shot Injection Molding Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 95: 2-shot Injection Molding Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East 2-shot Injection Molding Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 98: 2-shot Injection Molding Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for 2-shot

Injection Molding in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Iranian 2-shot Injection Molding Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli 2-shot Injection Molding Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: 2-shot Injection Molding Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for 2-shot Injection Molding in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: 2-shot Injection Molding Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: 2-shot Injection Molding Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates 2-shot Injection Molding

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 111: 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: 2-shot Injection Molding Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East 2-shot Injection Molding Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African 2-shot Injection Molding Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: 2-shot Injection Molding Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 117: 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960751/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001