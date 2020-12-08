New York, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960749/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Healthcare, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$261 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Semiconductors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $165.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$165.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$137.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Electronics Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR
In the global Electronics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$119.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$158.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$89.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 143-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960749/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Healthcare (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Semiconductors (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Semiconductors (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Semiconductors (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Electronics (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Electronics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Aerospace (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Aerospace (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Aerospace (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Automotive (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Automotive (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 24: X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 26: X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for X-Ray
Photoelectron Spectroscopy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 29: Japanese X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 30: X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Demand for X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Review in
China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: Chinese X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: European X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 40: X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 41: French X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: French X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 43: X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: German X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Demand for X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Review in
Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Italian X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 50: United Kingdom X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 53: X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 58: Rest of World X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 59: X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 60: Rest of World X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960749/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: