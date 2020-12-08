New York, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Pipeline Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960744/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Industrial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$917.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transportation segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $350.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Virtual Pipeline Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$350.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$291.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Commercial & Residential Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR



In the global Commercial & Residential segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$262.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$353.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$189.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 115-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

EAG Laboratories

Esko-Graphics BVBA

Intertek Group PLC

Kratos Analytical Ltd.

Scienta Omicron GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960744/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Virtual Pipeline Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Virtual Pipeline Systems Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Industrial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 4: Industrial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Transportation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 6: Transportation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Commercial & Residential (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 8: Commercial & Residential (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 9: United States Virtual Pipeline Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 11: Canadian Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Canadian Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 13: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Virtual

Pipeline Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 15: Chinese Demand for Virtual Pipeline Systems in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Chinese Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Virtual Pipeline Systems Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: European Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 18: European Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: European Virtual Pipeline Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 20: European Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 21: Virtual Pipeline Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 22: French Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 23: Virtual Pipeline Systems Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 24: Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 25: Italian Demand for Virtual Pipeline Systems in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Italian Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 27: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Virtual Pipeline Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 28: Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 29: Rest of Europe Virtual Pipeline Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 30: Rest of Europe Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 31: Virtual Pipeline Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 32: Asia-Pacific Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 33: Rest of World Virtual Pipeline Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 34: Rest of World Virtual Pipeline Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960744/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001